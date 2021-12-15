Is GTA Online Down? How to check GTA Online’s server status

From pulling off tense heists with other players using a fully customizable character to creating custom content like races and deathmatches, there plenty to love about Grand Theft Auto Online. It’s easy to see why Rockstar’s massive hit is still going strong over eight years later, especially with new content continuously being added to the game. The multiplayer aspect is one of its greatest selling points; however, like any online multiplayer game, Grand Theft Auto Online can be prone to server outages. There are a couple of methods you can use to keep track of the status of Grand Theft Auto Online.

The easiest and most convenient way of checking Grand Theft Auto Online’s server status is by heading over to Rockstar’s website. Rockstar keeps track of the server status for all of their online games. You’ll even be able to find out if servers might be down on one specific platform rather than the entirety of the game.

As nice as it is to be able to check straight from Rockstar, it can still take time for server outages to be updated on the page. If the servers are reported to be online but you’re having trouble accessing them then you should check in with the game’s community. The Grand Theft Auto Online subreddit is a great place to see if other players are having similar issues, for example.