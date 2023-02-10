Is Ron Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Harry Potter franchise was built on the backs of the iconic trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Without this friendship at the forefront of the original novels, it’s doubtful that the series would’ve enjoyed the same level of success it currently has. Even though Ron Weasley didn’t have Harry’s importance or Hermione’s intelligence, he provided much-needed comedic relief to the story and served as the more grounded of the three. Does Ron return to Hogwarts Legacy to provide his usual brand of bad luck?

Related: All house differences in Hogwarts Legacy

Does Ron make an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via WB Games

Unfortunately for fans of the trio, neither Harry, Ron, nor Hermione makes an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy. The game takes place at the end of the 1800s, almost a hundred years before any of the three were born. Hogwarts Legacy centers around your playable avatar taking classes about the Wizardly World, learning magic, and making new friends. Your avatar holds the key to mysterious ancient magic, and they get involved in several historical events in the Wizardly World that influence the modern era, including Harry’s, Ron’s, and Hermione’s adventures in the book series.

However, the game does feature a character with the Weasley surname. The Weasleys are one of the oldest families in the Wizardly World, so it makes sense for one of Ron’s ancestors to appear during the time period of Hogwarts Legacy. Professor Matilde Weasley is one of the many potential instructors you can encounter on Hogwarts’ grounds. She serves as Deputy Headmistress and will provide aid to you if you speak to her. It’s unknown if she’s a direct descendent of Ron Weasley, like a great-grandmother, or if she’s a distinct relative in the Weasleys’ family tree.

Hogwarts Legacy features a very elaborate customization setting that allows players to make their avatars look like the characters from the film series. So even if they are not in the game, you can still make your avatar look like them. You can make your character look like Ron Weasley, Harry Potter, and Draco Malfroy.