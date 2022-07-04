Is the Overwatch 2 beta cross-platform? Answered

Betas for anticipated upcoming titles are always an exciting time. You get to see a quick glance at what you can expect the full experience to be once it comes out. That being said, you are going to be missing out on features that are not quite ready for public testing. With Overwatch 2’s beta moving to console platforms, is cross-platform play functioning?

Is the Overwatch 2 beta crossplay?

The Overwatch 2 beta does have cross-platform play fully functional so you can both randomly match with and party up with players on other platforms. If you have already set up cross-platform functionality in the first Overwatch on the platform you are playing the beta, everything should be ready to go the first time you log in. If not, just sign in to your Battle.net account when prompted.

To play with a friend on another platform, they need to be on your Battle.net friend list. You can access it in the game in the top right corner of the main menu. Add their gamertag followed by the designated number and you can invite them to join your lobby and matchmake with them on your team.

During the beta, you can bring friends from other platforms into any available game mode. As of this writing, that is only Quick Play, both with Role Queue and without, and Custom Game Modes. Competitive and Arcade are both currently not available during the beta, so we do not expect to have them available until closer to launch in October.

