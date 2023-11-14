Fast Travel in Coral Island: How to Unlock Fast Travel & All Secret Areas

Coral Island’s world is gorgeous. However, as much as I’d like to stroll around its sandy beaches and lush woodlands all day long, the clock is ticking, and I’ve got stuff to do. That’s why I’m forever grateful to Coral Island’s fast-traveling system.

However, Coral Island’s fast-traveling feature won’t be handed to you from day one. You’ve got to earn it. The path to unlocking it isn’t handed to you either, and even after you’ve got it, you might miss the waypoints and keep walking in the dark. In this guide, I’ll outline everything you need to know about fast travel in Coral Island with a huge bonus: how to unlock every secret area in the game.

How to Unlock Fast Travel in Coral Island

To unlock fast travel, you’ve got to complete one offering bundle from the Lake Temple altars. You choose: it can be the Essential Resources or one of the Sesajen bundles. I strongly recommend completing the Essential Resources one first since it just requires wood, stone, and other basic materials you can get from cleaning up the untidy farm plot.

After completing your first offering at the Lake Temple, fast traveling — and many new Lake Temple bundles — will be unlocked.

How Fast Travel Works in Coral Island

So, waypoints are unlocked. But how do they work again?

If that was your exact train of thought after completing the initial offering, I’m right there with you.

Fast travel works in Coral Island: you hit up a waypoint, open the map, pick your destination, and then a burst of gorgeous pink flowers envelop you, teleporting you to your chosen spot.

If you need to find a waypoint, try looking next to your farm. There should be a tiny stone pillar to the farmhouse’s left.

As you might have guessed, you can’t just go anywhere on the map, but the waypoints are cleverly placed. In fact, you can even fast-travel to the diving areas once they’re unlocked.

All Secret Areas Waypoints in Coral Island & How to Unlock Them

While the map is huge, there are a couple of areas that are off-limits in the early game. Here’s how you can unlock them.

Farm & Lake Temple : Unlocked after completing one offering at the Lake Temple .

: Unlocked after completing . The Lookout : Unlocked after completing two altar offerings.

: Unlocked after completing Town : Unlocked after completing the first half of Sam’s Local Produce quest to deliver quality fruits and veggies.

: Unlocked after completing the first to deliver quality fruits and veggies. Diving Pier : Unlocked by activating one solar orb in the ocean.

: Unlocked by in the ocean. The Forest & Cavern : Unlocked after reaching level 10 in the Earth Mine.

: Unlocked after reaching level Museum: Unlocked after completing the Pickstarter Launch quest.

Unlocked after completing quest. Hillside : Unlocked after completing two altars at the Lake Temple.

: Unlocked after completing two altars at the Lake Temple. Beach: Unlocked after catching 50 fish with a fishing pole.

Unlocked after catching with a fishing pole. Woodlands: Unlocked after catching 50 insects with a bug net.

Unlocked after catching with a bug net. Hotspring: Unlocked after completing ten altar offerings.

How to Unlock All Secret Areas in Coral Island

How to Unlock The Giant Village in Coral Island

To the farm’s west lies a blocked woodland called the Giant Village. If you’re quick, this can be unlocked in Late Spring to Early Summer.

After completing the Mythical Dream quest, you’ll meet with the Chieftain in the area before the Giants Village. This puts you on the right track to restore the Lake Temple and rescue the giants trapped inside the Cavern. After you’ve reached the bottom of the Earth Mine on level 40, the Earth Giant will be free.

Go home, and you’ll wake up the next day to a letter from Chieftain inviting you to their homeland. After performing a cute little dance, the Earth Giant will welcome you to the Giant Village in Coral Island.

How to Unlock The Merfolk Kingdom Waypoint in Coral Island

The Merfolk Kingdom is exactly where you expect it to be: underwater.

You’ll unlock it by completely cleaning the Se Pulu and Dua Pulu coral sites. Once that’s done, the gates to the Merfolk Kingdom in Coral Island will be opened to you.

How to Unlock the Mid & Deep Forest in Coral Island

The Deep Forest lies west of the Cavern, past the Monkey store. The Crop Altar at the Lake Temple must be completed to unlock the Deep Forest in Coral Island. This includes completing the Essential Resources, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Sesajen, and the Ocean Loot bundles.

Once all of that is complete, you’ll have access to the Greenhouse and the Deep Forest.

How to Unlock the Digsite in Coral Island

The entire Catch Altar must be completed to unlock the Digsite in Coral Island. This includes the Fresh Water Fish, Salt Water Fish, Day and Night Insects, and Ocean Critters bundles.

When all that fishing and bug-catching is out of the way, you’ll get access to the Dig Site.

This guide is still a work in progress. Should we find more secret areas and waypoints in our Coral Island playthrough, we’ll make sure to add them to this guide.