MLB The Show 21 August Monthly Awards program – How to get Lightning Robbie Ray, rewards, and more

The fifth month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, which means it’s time for yet another Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. Last month, Reds first baseman Joey Votto was the Lightning card, and that program is still available. But on September 8, Sony San Diego released the fifth Monthly Awards program of 2021. The second 99 OVR Lightning card has been released by SDS, and Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray is the recipient. So, what do you need to do to unlock Ray, plus all the other rewards in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

MLB The Show 21 August Monthly Awards program

Much like with other programs in MLB The Show, players will need to acquire points for the program. There are 20 different awards available in this program, one for each five points collected. This is how the reward program breaks down:

5 Points – 95 OVR POTM Frank Schwindel card

10 Points – Topps Now (07/26-08/01) Choice Pack

15 Points – 2000 Stubs

20 Points – 95 OVR POTM Ty France card

25 Points – Topps Now (08/02-08/08) Choice Pack

30 Points – 96 OVR POTM Andrew Kittredge card

35 Points – Topps Now (08/09-08/15) Choice Pack

40 Points – 97 OVR POTM Tyler Naquin card

45 Points – 2000 Stubs

50 Points – 97 OVR POTM Devin Williams card

55 Points – Topps Now (08/16/-08/22) Choice Pack

60 Points – 97 OVR POTM Bobby Dalbec card

65 Points – Topps Now (08/23-08/29) Choice Pack

70 Points – 98 OVR POTM Hunter Renfroe card

75 Points – 98 OVR POTM Will Smith card

80 Points – 98 OVR POTM Luis Robert card

85 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x5)

90 Points – Field of Dreams Choice Pack

95 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk

100 Points – 99 OVR Lightning Robbie Ray card

MLB The Show players can take home many awards this month, including 4000 Stubs, and 10 95+ OVR cards.

To make progress in this program, you’ll need to complete a combination of Collections, Moments, and Missions. Here’s one route that can get you to 100 Points:

August Monthly Awards and Topps Now collection (38 Players – 15 Points)

August Monthly Awards Moments (32 Points)

Complete any of these other missions in order to get the remaining 53 Points: 30 Total Bases with Topps Now players (10 Points) 7 Extra Base Hits with Topps Now players (10 Points) 15 Strikeouts with Topps Now players (10 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Schwindel (3 Points) 5 Strikeouts with POTM Williams (3 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Smith (3 Points) 5 Strikeouts with POTM Kittredge (3 Points) 2 Home Runs with POTM Dalbec (3 Points) 2 Home Runs with POTM Renfroe (3 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM France (3 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Naquin (3 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Robert (3 Points)



Ideally, you will want to get the three 10 Points Missions done. Then, mix and match and pick eight of the other nine remaining Missions to get to 100. And yes, you have to do the collection to acquire the Lightning award. The collection can be completed by acquiring all the Monthly Awards cards for August and all Topps Now items. Topps Now cards can be obtained either through the choice packs from the August program and the special Moments.

Additionally, SDS added a new collection for the 6th Inning Program. MLB The Show players can acquire 20,000 XP and 100 Stubs towards the 6th Inning by acquiring three players from the August Monthly program.