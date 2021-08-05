MLB The Show 21 July Monthly Awards program – How to get Lightning Joey Votto, rewards, and more

The fourth month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and that means it’s time for yet another Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. Last month, now-former Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber was the Lightning card, and that program is still available. But on August 5, Sony San Diego released the fourth Monthly Awards program of 2021. The first 99 OVR Lightning card has been released by SDS, and Reds first baseman and former NL MVP Joey Votto is the recipient. So, what do you need to do to unlock Votto, plus all the other rewards in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

MLB The Show 21 July Monthly Awards program

Much like with other programs in MLB The Show, players will need to acquire points for the program. There are 20 different awards available in this program, and this is how it breaks down:

5 Points – 92 OVR POTM Kendall Graveman card

10 Points – Topps Now (06/28-07/04) Choice Pack

15 Points – 1000 Stubs

20 Points – 93 OVR POTM Frankie Montas card

25 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack

30 Points – 94 OVR POTM Austin Riley card

35 Points – Topps Now (07/05-07/11) Choice Pack

40 Points – 94 OVR POTM Kyle Farmer card

45 Points – 1000 Stubs

50 Points – 95 OVR POTM Brandon Lowe card

55 Points – Topps Now (07/12/-07/18) Choice Pack

60 Points – 96 OVR POTM Walker Buehler card

65 Points – Topps Now (07/19-07/25) Choice Pack

70 Points – 96 OVR POTM A.J. Pollock card

75 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x5)

80 Points – 97 OVR POTM Harrison Bader card

85 Points – 2000 Stubs

90 Points – Series 42 Choice Pack

95 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk

100 Points – 99 OVR Lightning Joey Votto card

MLB The Show players can take home a bevy of awards this month, including 4000 Stubs, and nine 90+ OVR cards.

To make progress in this program, you’ll need to complete a combination of Collections, Moments, and Missions. Here’s one route that can get you to 100 Points:

July Monthly Awards and Topps Now collection (38 Players – 15 Points)

July Monthly Awards Moments (36 Points)

Complete any of these other missions in order to get the remaining 49 Points: 30 Total Bases with Topps Now players (10 Points) 5 Home Runs with Topps Now players (10 Points) 15 Strikeouts with Topps Now players (10 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Pollock (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with POTM Montas (4 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with POTM Lowe (4 Points) 5 Strikeouts with POTM Graveman (4 Points) 2 Home Runs with POTM Riley (4 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Bader (4 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Farmer (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with POTM Buehler (4 Points)



Ideally, you will want to get the three 10 Points Missions done. Then, mix and match and pick five of the other eight remaining Missions to get to 100. And yes, you have to do the collection to acquire the Lightning award. The collection can be completed by acquiring all the Monthly Awards cards for June and all Topps Now items. Topps Now cards can be obtained either through the choice packs from the July program and the special Moments.

Additionally, SDS added a new collection for the 5th Inning Program. MLB The Show players can acquire 20,000 XP and 100 Stubs towards the 5th Inning by acquiring three players from the June Monthly program.