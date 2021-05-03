MLB The Show 21: How to complete Diamond Matt Kemp Player program

At the start of May, Sony San Diego introduced two new Evolution Player programs for this month: one for former Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner, and the other for former Dodger outfielder Matt Kemp. MLB The Show 21 players can now attempt to get their hands on an 88 OVR player item of the former All-Star, but in order to get started on this program, be prepared to grind out some challenges.

How to complete Diamond Matt Kemp Player program

To start off, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the May Daily Moments program. There will be 31 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the May program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the May Daily Moments program in order to start the Kemp player program. Why is that the case? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is a 74 OVR Kemp rookie card, and the other is a Bumgarner rookie card. You will need the Kemp rookie card in order to start his program.

Once you pick up the Kemp card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 88 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four Missions (five hits with Rookie Kemp, three home runs with Dodgers players, three extra base hits with rookie Kemp, and 25 total bases with Dodgers players)

Much like with the Huston Street program, all of these can be completed offline.

It’s going to take some time to get there, but once you get the Kemp rookie card, it should be smooth from that point forward.