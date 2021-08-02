MLB The Show 21: How to complete Evolution Joe Nathan Player Program

It’s the start of a new month, and that means the addition of two new Evolution players in MLB The Show 21. For the month of August, Dodgers infielder Justin Turner and former All-Star reliever Joe Nathan are the two new Evolution players. Users can work towards acquiring a 94 OVR Prime series card of the Twins legend, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete Evolution Joe Nathan Player Program

To start this off, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the August Daily Moments program. There will be 31 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the August program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the August Daily Moments program to start the Joe Nathan player program. What’s the reasoning for this? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is a 68 OVR Nathan rookie card, and the other is a Justin Turner rookie card. You will need the Nathan rookie card to unlock the Stage 1 moments and start his program.

If you don’t choose the Nathan card with that pack, don’t worry about it. A second Evolution Choice Pack can be unlocked at 15 points. So, if you took the Turner card with the first pack, make sure to grab Rookie Joe Nathan with the second one.

Also, if you don’t complete this program during the month of August, keep on the lookout for Rewind Evolution packs in the future. These packs will allow you to unlock Rookie cards from past Evolution programs, and complete them.

Once you pick up the Rookie Joe Nathan card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 94 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four (10 strikeouts with Twins pitchers in online play, one save with a Twins pitcher in online play, five strikeouts with rookie Nathan, or two saves with closers) Missions (20 points)

Alternatively, you could skip one of the four missions by completing a collection of relievers. However, it might be best to skip that unless you have a slew of Free Agent relievers that you can dump. Otherwise, you might be throwing away useful cards, and in turn, Stubs.