MLB The Show 21: How to complete Evolution Wade Davis Player Program

It’s the start of a new month, and that means the addition of two new Evolution players in MLB The Show 21. For the month of October, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and former All-Star reliever Wade Davis are the two new Evolution players. Users can work towards acquiring a 97 OVR Prime series card that features the Royals pitcher, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete Evolution Wade Davis Player Program

Screenshot from Gamepur

To start this off, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the October Daily Moments program. There will be 31 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the October program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the October Daily Moments program to start the Wade Davis player program. What’s the reasoning for this? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is a 72 OVR Davis rookie card, and the other is a Yadier Molina rookie card. You will need the Davis rookie card to unlock the Stage 1 moments and start his program.

If you don’t choose the Davis card with that pack, don’t worry about it. A second Evolution Choice Pack can be unlocked at 15 points. So, if you took the Molina card with the first pack, make sure to grab Rookie Wade Davis with the second one.

Also, if you don’t complete this program during the month of October, keep on the lookout for Rewind Evolution packs in the future. These packs will allow you to unlock Rookie cards from past Evolution programs, and complete them.

Once you pick up the Rookie Wade Davis card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 97 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four (10 strikeouts with Royals pitchers in online play, one save with a Royals pitcher in online play, five strikeouts with rookie Davis, or two saves with closers) Missions (20 points)

Alternatively, you could skip one of the four missions by completing a collection of relievers. However, it might be best to skip that unless you have a slew of Free Agent relievers that you can dump. Otherwise, you might be throwing away useful cards, and in turn, Stubs.