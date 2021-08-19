MLB The Show 21: How to complete Milestone Ryan Zimmerman Player Program

On August 13, San Diego Studios made life a lot easier for MLB The Show 21 players trying to grind XP for the 5th Inning Program. SDS dropped a new Player Program featuring Signature Series Robin Roberts. Just a few days later, another Player program went live, as MLB The Show users can now obtain a new 95 OVR Milestone card of Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman, plus some extra XP for the 5th Inning. So, what do you need to do in order to get Zimmerman? Let’s go over how you can complete this program.

To complete the Ryan Zimmerman Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Zimmerman (42 Points)

Defeat Washington in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Zimmerman can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you can’t hit five extra base hits with third baseman or three home runs with Nationals in online play, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Zimmerman program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 5th Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 5th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Zimmerman tab, select the card, and then Advance.

If you don’t complete this prior to the end of the 5th Inning Program, you should still try to complete this program. Even though you won’t receive the extra XP boost, you will receive an all-valuable Milestone Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.