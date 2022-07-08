MLB The Show 22: How to complete Nike City Connect San Diego Padres & Joe Musgrove Program

The latest team to receive a new Nike City Connect jersey is the San Diego Padres, and now it’s in MLB The Show 22. Users can now collect it, along with XP towards an active program and a special Topps Now Joe Musgrove player item. So, how can you get all of this? Let’s go over the details.

How to complete Padres City Connect Program

To complete this program in full, you will need to obtain 50 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Po i nts – Padres City Connect profile icon

i – Padres City Connect profile icon 30 Points – Topps Now Joe Musgrove (92 OVR)

– Topps Now Joe Musgrove (92 OVR) 35 Points – Headliners Set 17 pack

– Headliners Set 17 pack 40 Points – Nike City Connect Equipment item and 500 Stubs

– Nike City Connect Equipment item and 500 Stubs 45 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 50 Points – Padres City Connect Jersey and 1,000 Stubs

The marquee reward for this Program is the Padres City Connect jersey. But, there is another major reward available from this program: a 93 OVR Joe Musgrove. Here’s a look at the stats on this card:

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete the five Padres Parallel PXP Missions (27 pts.): Tally 350 PXP with 93 OVR Joe Musgrove in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Padres in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Padres in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Padres in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with Padres in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (7 pts.)

(27 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program, but much like with the other City Connect ones, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments. Unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to two of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for Padres players (3 pts.) and the other for NL West (6 pts.) players. But, skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Padres players and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests and/or Mini Seasons. Then, once you have unlocked the 93 OVR Musgrove add that card to the lineup.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the Padres City Connect jersey can receive 15,000 XP toward the Sizzling Summer Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the Sizzling Summer Program, and find the Padres City Connect one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.