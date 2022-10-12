MultiVersus Season 1.04 patch notes – Stripe, Lady Rainicorn, Halloween costumes, and more

MultiVersus’ latest update is a big one. We’ve got another playable character, a new announcer, Halloween costumes, and a ton of tweaks to existing systems and fighters. Leading the pack is Stripe, the villainous Gremlin from the movie of the same name. Much like Limp Bizkit, he packs a chainsaw for his MultiVersus matches.

Joining Stripe, though not in playable form, is Lady Rainicorn from Adventure Time. She’s a new announcer, so purchasing her from the store for 300 Gleamium means her voice can grace your matches. Along with these characters comes MultiVersus’ Halloween event. There are several costumes to unlock, and they look really good — even if they’ll potentially require 800 matches from you.

In addition to new content comes a host of tweaks to the game’s roster. Just about everyone is seeing some changes, including cute little Gizmo, the good to Stripe’s bad. See the complete patch notes from WB Games below.

Image via Player First Games

MultiVersus Season 1.04 Patch Notes

Gameplay Systems

Anti-Infinite System: We’ve lowered the same attack limit from 4 to 3. Using the same attack 3 times in the same hitstun combo will now decay the attack and all subsequent attacks in the combo. The goal is to put a global soft-cap on infinite combos and make combos more creative (rather than the same attacks over and over). We hope the change pushes players to explore new and more exciting combo routes instead of the same few attacks looped together. We will be paying careful attention to this system and as always we appreciate your feedback!

Dodge Meter System: We’ve increased the time it takes to regain ticks of the dodge meter. This is to promote more deliberate action and management of the dodge meter. The goal is to increase the importance of the dodge meter and thereby increase the importance of perks affecting the dodge meter as well.

Character Updates

Arya

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where dashing to the knife on Arya traveling at a downward angle would continue to throw her at speed downwards often causing her death.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where Face Steal could cause desyncing and frame rate drops.

Ground/Air Up Special: Enemies have 70% KBI instead of 100%. This is a stopgap measure before a larger change comes in. The fix is still in testing and since we won’t have full confidence in our solution until more testing is done, we have to push it into the next patch. The goal is to make Up Special more consistent and skill based where the opponent has control over the outcome and follow ups from Arya require a read.

Ground/Air Side Special: Dash to Knife when attached to enemy hits more consistently when traveling long distances.

Air Up Attack: First hit should drop out of the combo less.

General: Set passive dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Batman

Side Air Attack: Sair 1 increased by 5 frames before Batman is allowed to cancel out of the move due to landing. This should make intended whiff (miss) lag consistent in air or landing.

Side Air 2: Improved reliability of Sair 2 to hit in online play.

General: Set dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Finn

General: Set dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Garnet

Ground Neutral Attack: Removed hurt boxes on Garnet’s hands and arms.

Ground/Air Up Attack: Removed hurt boxes on Garnet’s hands and arms.

Side Jab Combo 1: Removed hurt boxes on Garnet’s hands and arms.

Air Up Special: Increased movement upwards to make this Attack more of a recovery and a more powerful attack option.

General: Set dodge meter return to 6s from 3.5s.

Gizmo

Ground Side Special: Car will no longer deal damage if Gizmo gets hit off.

Ground Side Special: Car needs to be going faster before hitting. The new minimum speed is 1400 up from 800.

Up Special: Attach to same ally cooldown increased to 15s from 9s.

Air/Ground Down Attack (While In Up Special): Piano attack while attached now takes longer to perform and has increased recovery.

Up Special: Damage taken while being attached now decreases additional attach time.

Neutral Special: Sing buff on enemies now starts to decay after 7 seconds from 5 and has a slower decay speed. The intention is to allow the Silence debuff to apply more often. Previously we felt it was too difficult for the debuff to be applied.

General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

Harley

General: Set dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Iron Giant

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug that was causing sticker emotes to not play on Iron Giant.

Bug Fix: Iron Giant bolts are no longer destroyed by projectile blocking effects e.g. Wonder Woman’s Grounded Side Special.

General: Removed ability where Iron Giant would be a wall that enemies could get bounced off of. The number of bugs this caused far outweighed the gains.

General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

Jake

Neutral Air Attack: Added 4 frames of whiff lag.

Side Air Attack: Added 3 frames whiff lag.

General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

Lebron

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the Silencer emote would not allow canceling out of the emote.

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Ally pass catch explosion slightly reduced in size.

General: Set dodge meter return to 7s from 6s.

Morty

Air/Ground Down Special: Reduced duration of ally save from 5s to 4s.

Air/Ground Down Special: Cooldown increased from 38s to 42s.

Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Previous knockback scaling was increased by 1 for each grenade shot by the same blaster shot with no limit on the multiplier. Knockback scaling is now limited to a max of 3 from no limit.

General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

Rick

Air/Ground Side Special: Various improvements to portal and teleporting positioning.

Ground Up Attack: Aligned VFX to better align with Rick’s whip’s hitboxes.

Ground Up Special: Increased whiff lag by 3 frames.

Ground Up Special: Charge damage multiplier reduced to 1.5 from 2.0.

Air Up Special: Reduced charging multiplier on KB and damage 1.25 from 1.5.

Air/Ground Down Special: Knockback Multiplier from being Polymorphed reduced to 1.5x from 2x.Air.

Side Attack: Reduced base KB to 1350 from 1400.

Air/Ground Neutral Special: Charged Neutral Blaster is now on an ammo system, Rick starts with 2 ammo with 1 ammo being returned back to him every 8s. The intention of this change is to prevent extremely passive projectile gameplay.



Shaggy

General: Set dodge meter return to 6s from 3.5s.

Steven Universe

General: Movement speed reduced from to 2075 from 2175.

General: Set dodge meter return to 9s from 6s.

Superman

Air Up Special: Down direction throw reduced from 675 to 450.

Air Down Special: Eye Laser tuning 3 charges up from 2 with one charge returning every 10s.

Side Air Attack: Reduced base KB to 1100 from 1200. Reduced charged KB multiplier to 1.25 from 1.5.

Neutral Air: Reduced base KB to 1100 from 1200.

General: Set dodge meter return to 6s from 2.5s.

Tom and Jerry

Ground Down Attack: Cancels earlier on hit by 3 frames.

General: Jerry’s HP increased from 9 to 10.

General: Set dodge meter return to 9 from 6.

Velma