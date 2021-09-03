NBA 2K22 MyTeam: All Starters and how to unlock Emerald Phil Jackson

NBA 2K22 MyTeam will be ground-breaking for a few reasons. Not only will 2K22 see the additions of Triple Threat Online: Top 100 and Card Grading Services, but this year will also feature a new batch of starters and Option packs. Five new starters will be available once you start off in NBA 2K22, and it will be important to work on acquiring all five. Here’s a look at the five starters, plus the reward for getting and evolving all of them.

To start off, let’s go over the list of five players that will be available at the start of MyTeam:

Jayson Tatum

Trae Young

Donovan Mitchell

Nikola Jokic

Zion Williamson

Players can pick which one they can choose through the aforementioned Option packs. All of these cards start out at 80 OVR.

NBA 2K players can acquire all five starters, but here’s where you’ll need to pay attention. Starters are Evolution cards, and you’ll need to fully evolve the starters. Once that’s done, you will be able to unlock a new Lifetime Agenda and be able to unlock a new Option pack. This can be done repeatedly until you fully evolve the fifth and final starter.

After all five starters have been evolved in full, you will be able to finish the Starter collection and unlock the first historic coach in NBA 2K22: Emerald Phil Jackson. Full details on these five starters and the Jackson item will be made available when NBA 2K22 goes live on September 10.