NBA 2K23: How to get 93 OVR Takeover Rui Hachimura in MyTeam

The NBA 2K23 Out of Orbit event is drawing to a close, but there are still more cards to collect. A new 93 OVR Takeover card of Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is now a part of this event, and is needed in order to get the 97 OVR Ray Allen. So, how can you get Hachimura in NBA 2K23 and MyTeam? Let’s take a look at what needs to be done.

How to get Takeover Hachimura in MyTeam

This Takeover challenge will be different compared to most of the other Takeover challenges that were parts of the Lunar New Year and Out of Orbit event. Much like with the 91 OVR Takeover Ha Seung-Jin and 93 OVR Kevin Martin cards, all you’ll have to do is enter a locker code.

Here’s the locker code for the 93 OVR Rui Hachimura:

MyTeam-RUI-HACHIMURA-C7P55

To input the locker code, go to the ‘Home’ screen in MyTeam. Select the ‘MyTeam Community Hub’ tab, and then click on the ‘Locker Code’ menu that can be found on the bottom-right side of the screen. Then, just enter the code.

Now, we should note that this card also has an Agenda attached to it. Once you have received the 93 OVR Hachimura, get 20 or more points in a game with the card. That shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if this is done through Challenges or Domination. Those who complete this Agenda will receive 1,500 XP toward Season 4 and ten MyTeam tokens.

The 93 OVR Takeover card is needed for the Out of Orbit event. The aforementioned Agenda will expire on February 13.