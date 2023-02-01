NBA 2K23: How to get 93 OVR Takeover Kevin Martin in MyTeam

The NBA 2K23 Out of Orbit event rolls on, as a new Takeover card for it was released on February 1. A 93 OVR Takeover card of former Kings SG/SF Kevin Martin is the subject of the latest content release, as MyTeam players can now attempt to add it to the collection. And, we should point out that this item is needed for the 97 OVR Ray Allen. So, how can you get 93 OVR Kevin Martin? Let’s take a look.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to complete Galactic Conquerors Spotlight Challenges and get 98 OVR Kevin Garnett in MyTeam

How to get 93 OVR Takeover Kevin Martin in MyTeam

This Takeover challenge will be different compared to most of the other Takeover challenges that were parts of the Lunar New Year and Out of Orbit event. Much like with the 91 OVR Takeover Jeremy Lin and Ha Seung-Jin cards, all you’ll have to do is enter a locker code.

Here’s the locker code for the 93 OVR Kevin Martin:

MyTeam-OUT-OF-ORBIT-KMART-EV6K

To input the locker code, go to the ‘Home’ screen in MyTeam. Select the ‘MyTeam Community Hub’ tab, and then click on the ‘Locker Code’ menu that can be found on the bottom-right side of the screen. Then, just enter the code.

Now, we should note that this card also has an Agenda attached to it. Once you have received the 93 OVR Martin, get 20 or more points in a game with the card. That shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if this is done through Challenges or Domination. Those who complete this Agenda will receive 1,500 XP toward Season 4 and ten MyTeam tokens.

The 93 OVR Takeover card is needed for the Out of Orbit event. This Agenda will expire on February 10.

MyTeam-OUT-OF-ORBIT-KMART-EV6K