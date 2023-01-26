NBA 2K23: How to get 91 OVR Takeover Ha Seung-Jin in MyTeam

A new NBA 2K23 Takeover card dropped in MyTeam on January 26, and this one will be needed for the Lunar New Year collection. This card is a 91 OVR Amethyst of former Portland Trail Blazers big man Ha Seung-Jin. How can you add the 7’3” center to your MyTeam collection? It’s actually not too hard, and you easily use him to complete an additional objective to get season XP.

How to get 91 OVR Takeover Ha Seung-Jin in MyTeam

This Takeover challenge will be different compared to most of the other Takeover challenges that have been a part of the Lunar New Year event. Much like with the 91 OVR Takeover Jeremy Lin, all you’ll have to do is enter a locker code.

Here’s the locker code for the 91 OVR Amethyst Ha Seung-Jin:

2K23-MyTEAM-HA-SEUNG-JIN-X8WN

To input the locker code, go to the ‘Home’ screen in MyTeam. Select the ‘MyTeam Community Hub’ tab, and then click on the ‘Locker Code’ menu that can be found on the bottom-right side of the screen. Then, just enter the code.

Now, we should note that this card also has an Agenda attached to it. Once you have received the 91 OVR Seung-Jin, get 20 or more points in a game with the card. That shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if this is done through Challenges or Domination. Those who complete this Agenda will receive 1,500 XP toward Season 4 and ten MyTeam tokens.

This Agenda will expire on January 30.