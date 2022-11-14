NBA 2K23: How to get 96 OVR Moments Joel Embiid in MyTeam

A new Moments challenge dropped in NBA 2K23 MyTeam on November 14, and this is a big one. That is both metaphorically and literally, as a 96 OVR player item of 76ers big man Joel Embiid can now be obtained for a limited time. This 96 OVR card is significantly higher — in terms of overall and attributes — than the previous Moments and Takeover cards that have been released thus far. Does that mean the grind for 96 OVR Embiid will be harder? Let’s take a look.

How to get 96 OVR Moments Joel Embiid in MyTeam

In order to get the Moments Embiid in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 59 points with any Joel Embiid card in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Get 11 rebounds with any Joel Embiid card in a game (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Get seven blocks with any Joel Embiid card in a game (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Get eight assists with any Joel Embiid card in a game (reward is Current Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Current Trophy Case Pack) Make one 3-pointer with any Joel Embiid in a game (reward is 30 MyTeam Tokens)

(reward is 30 MyTeam Tokens) Get one steal with any Joel Embiid card in a game (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play. Now, the good news is that you can use any Joel Embiid card. This includes the one that can be found in the 76ers Starters Option Pack at the Token Market or the starter Joel Embiid card. The former can be bought at the Token Market for 30 MyTeam tokens, which shouldn’t take you too long to earn.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 96 OVR Moments Joel Embiid. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on November 17.