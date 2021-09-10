How do Attributes work in New World
The Attributes system in New World determines how your character will progress throughout your adventure. With point allocations, weapon selections, and threshold perks, you’re bound to consider several facets. Here’s our guide to help you with your character’s Attributes in New World.
At the start of New World’s campaign, your character already has five points in each of the Attributes. Then, whenever your character levels up, you’re given additional Attribute points to allocate. From levels 2 to 13, you’ll receive two points. From level 14 onward, you’ll receive three to five points at certain stages.
The five main Attributes in New World
These points are then assigned manually to the five main Attributes in New World:
- Strength (STR) – The primary attribute for several melee weapons, including Swords, Hatchets, and Warhammers. This also has an effect on mining.
- Dexterity (DEX) – The primary attribute for ranged weapons like Bows and Muskets, as well as melee weapons like Rapiers and Spears. It also helps with skinning.
- Intelligence (INT) – The primary attribute for the Fire Staff and Ice gauntlet. Likewise, this has an effect on your harvesting skill.
- Focus (FOC) – Only one weapon uses this as an attribute, and that’s the Life Staff used for healer builds.
- Constitution (CON) – There are no weapons that use CON as an attribute. However, it governs your health pool and mitigation, making it useful if you want to run a tank build.
Unlike most role-playing games, New World doesn’t have strict class systems. As such, you can freely assign points to the Attributes that you’d like to maximize. Resetting is also free, at least until level 20. Past this point, you’ll need to spend some gold.
Primary and secondary attributes for weapons
Moreover, the weapons in New World are governed by a primary Attribute, allowing their damage to scale higher depending on how many points you’ve allocated to that stat. However, there are a few weapons that use certain Attributes as a secondary stat. Their damage will still scale ever so slightly if you level up this Attribute as well.
For instance, the Rapier uses DEX as a primary stat and INT as a secondary stat for damage scaling purposes. This should aid you when you’re thinking of weapon combinations in New World. One example is when you use the Rapier for melee attacks and the Fire Staff for magical attacks. If you pump up your INT, you can guarantee that both of these weapons will have their DPS improved.
Perks when you reach each threshold
Lastly, you’ll want to take note of the perks or passives that are activated when you reach certain Attribute thresholds in New World. The first boost that you’ll acquire happens once you’ve put 50 points in a particular Attribute. The next ones are activated at 100, 150, 200, 250, and 300 points.
You can refer to the table below for more information:
|Attribute
|Weapons
|Threshold Perks
|Strength
|Primary stat: Sword, Hatchet, Great Axe, Warhammer
Secondary stat: Spear
|50 points – +5% damage to weapon light attacks; +10% mining speed
100 points – +10% damage to melee heavy attacks; +20 encumbrance
150 points – +50% stamina damage from melee attacks; -10% decreased weight for mined items
200 points – +10% damage vs. stunned, slowed, or rooted enemies; +10% mining speed
250 points – faster stamina regen when performing light and heavy melee attacks; +10% yields when mining
300 points – melee weapon light and heavy attacks gain grit; +25% chance to mine iron ore with a single swing
|Dexterity
|Primary stat: Bow, Rapier, Spear, Musket
Secondary stat: Sword and Hatchet
|50 points – +5% critical hit chance; +10% skinning speed
100 points – +5% thrust damage; +20% haste for three seconds after skinning
150 points – -10 stamina cost when dodging; -10% decreased weight for skinned items
200 points – +10% bonus to backstab and headshot damage; +10% skinning speed
250 points – +10% bonus to stunned, slowed, and rooted enemies; +10% yields when skinning
300 points – guaranteed critical hit after a dodge roll (triggers once every 10 seconds); +15% chance for ammo to be returned after shooting
|Intelligence
|Primary stat: Fire Staff and Ice Gauntlet
Secondary stat: Rapier and Musket
|50 points – +10% damage to light and heavy magic attacks; +10% harvest speed
100 points – +10% critical hit damage; +5% chance to gain one Azoth when harvesting
150 points – +15% elemental damage; -10% decreased weight for harvested items
200 points – +10 mana after a dodge; +10% harvest speed
250 points – +30% duration of damage-over-time (DOT) spells; +10% yields when harvesting
300 points – +30% damage to your first hit on a target that’s at full health; -10% reduction in Azoth travel costs
|Focus
|Primary stat: Life Staff
|50 points – +10% mana regen rate; +10% fishing line tension
100 points – +20 mana pool; +10% yields when salvaging
150 points – +20% healing output; -10% decrease in carry weight of fish
200 points – +20% duration for casted buffs; +10% fishing line tension
250 points – +30 mana from self or group kills; +10% increase to the size of caught fish
300 points – When mana is fully depleted, gain 200% mana regen for 10 seconds (60-second cooldown); -10% cooldown reduction for Inn fast travel
|Constitution
|N/A – Constitution affects your overall health
|50 points – +20% boosted effects for all health consumables; +10% logging speed
100 points – Increases max health by 10% of your physical armor; -10% durability loss for tools
150 points – -10% to crit damage taken; -10% decrease in weight of logging items
200 points – +20% increase to armor; +10% logging speed
250 points – -80% damage reduction when at full health (60-second cooldown); +10% yields when logging
300 points – -20% to the duration of stun, slow, and root effects on your character; +25% chance to chop down a tree in a single swing