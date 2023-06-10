Pokemon Go: All Keeping Sharp Special Research Tasks & Rewards

The Axew Community Day event for June 2023 has arrived in Pokemon Go. During the event, Axew will spawn in the wild at an increased rate, and there’s a good chance for you to encounter a shiny version of this Pokemon for the first time.

For those who bought the Keeping Sharp Special Research, the ticket will activate when the event starts in your respective timezone. There will be a handful of tasks that appear and specific rewards for each of those tasks. This guide covers every task you’ll need to complete and what you get for finishing them in Pokemon Go.

Every Task & Reward for the Keeping Sharp Special Research in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic & The Pokemon Company

This Special Research will not be available to every Pokemon Go player. You will need to make a separate purchase before the Axew Community Day event starts on June 10, 2023, at 2 PM and ends at 5 PM in your local time zone. To make sure you have time to finish up each task, purchasing it right before the event starts and participating throughout the day is the best idea.

Because this is one of the few Pokemon Go Community Day events featuring a Dragon-type Pokemon, it is a worthwhile investment to grab the Special Research ticket. Axew is a decent Pokemon, and its final form, Haxorus, gets an excellent boost from the exclusive Community Day move: Breaking Swipe.

These are all the Keeping Sharp Special Research tasks and every reward you’ll receive in Pokemon Go.

Task 1

Make Five Nice Throws – 15 Poke Balls

– 15 Poke Balls Catch 15 Axew – Axew encounter

– Axew encounter Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Axew Candy

All Completed Rewards for Task 1 in Pokemon Go: 2,000 Stardust, an incense, and a Axew encounter

Task 2

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

– 10 Pinap Berries Catch 15 Axew – Axew Encounter

– Axew Encounter Evolve Axew three times – 30 Axew Candy

All Completed Rewards for Task 2 in Pokemon Go: 4,500 XP, a Lucky Egg, and an Axew encounter

Task 3

Make three Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

– 15 Great Balls Catch 15 Axew – Axew Encounter

– Axew Encounter Evolve 1 Fraxure – 50 Axew candy

All Completed Rewards for Task 3 in Pokemon Go: 4,500 Stardust, a Rocket Radar, and a Fraxure encounter

Task 4

Claim Reward – 15 Ultra Balls

– 15 Ultra Balls Claim Reward – Axew encounter

– Axew encounter Claim Reward – Two Silver Pinap berries

All Completed Rewards for Task 4 in Pokemon Go: 5,000 XP, three Rare Candies, and a Haxorus encounter