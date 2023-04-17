Pokémon Go April 2023 Swinub Community Day Classic: Bonuses, Attacks, & Paid Tickets

A Community Day Classic will be happening in Pokémon Go during April 2023, and it’s starring Swinub, the pig Pokémon. Swinub will spawn at an increased rate for a limited time in your local area. This event will be shorter than the traditional Community Day, and four-star raids won’t appear.

If you catch enough Swinub during the event and evolve it into a Mamoswine, it will learn an exclusive Community Day move. You’ll want to ensure you actively participate in the limited-time event and grab as much Swinub candy as possible. Here’s what you need to know about Swinub’s April 2023 Community Day Classic event in Pokémon Go.

When is Pokémon Go’s Swinub Community Day Classic 2023 event?

For the end of April, Pokémon Go is celebrating Swinub with the Community Day Classic event. It will take place on April 29, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. While this is happening, Swinub will appear more frequently in the wild.

All Pokémon Go Swinub Community Day Classic Bonuses

These are all the events players can expect to have during the limited-time event, taking place from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

Incense will last for three hours when activated during the event

Lure modules will last for three hours when activated during the event

Snapshots will feature a photobomb surprise during the Community Day Classic

Three times as much Stardust for catching Pokémon

What is the Community Day Special Move for Mamoswine?

If you choose to evolve a Swinub to its final form, Mamoswine, between 2 PM and 7 PM in your local time zone, Mamoswine will learn the Ground-type move, Ancient Power. Although previously a favorite by most players, Mamoswine can now learn a much more powerful Ground-type charged attack, High Horsepower.

Will Pokémon Go’s Swinub Community Day Classic has Paid Tickets?

We can confirm that a paid ticket will be available for players who wish to earn additional rewards during the event. However, a Timed Research will also be available to everyone who plays Pokémon Go during the event, which rewards four Sinnoh Stones. This is a required item to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine.