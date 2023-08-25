Pokemon Go Fest 2023: All Event Exclusive Field Research Tasks & Rewards

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 is a time to celebrate the mobile game Pokemon Go. Players who are participating in the global portion of the event can access several notable bonuses and encounter multiple Pokemon appearing, but there are also event exclusive Field Research tasks to complete.

These research tasks will only appear for a small amount of time, and they offer a variety of rewards, depending on the type of task you’re working on. This guide covers every event exclusive Field Research task you can get during Pokemon Go Fest 2023 and their respective reward.

Every Event Exclusive Field Research Task & Reward in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

Image via Niantic

The Pokemon Go Fest 2023 event is a worldwide event for mobile game players. It takes place from August 26, 2023, at 10 PM to August 27, 2023, at 6 PM in your local time zone. Even if you did not purchase the exclusive Special Ticket to participate in the event, all Pokemon Go players can receive bonuses and rewards from playing, such as earning the event exclusive Field Research tasks. These will appear by spinning PokeStops or the Gym Dials.

Here’s a list of all the event-exclusive Field Tasks you can find while participating in the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 weekend and the rewards you’ll receive for finishing them in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Field Research Task Event Exclusive Field Research Reward Catch 10 Pokemon Five Pinap Berries Spin 10 Poke Stops or Gyms Carbink Encounter

We will update this guide as we learn more about the various tasks and figure out the exact rewards players earn for completing them in Pokemon Go.