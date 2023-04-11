Pokémon Go Spreading Cheer Community Day Special Research Ticket – Is it Worth it?

The next community day to occur in Pokémon Go centers on Togetic, the evolved form of Togepi. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase a Community Day Special Research ticket for this event, which is called Spreading Cheer. This ticket is not required to participate in the overall event, but it does provide a few benefits.

All players will have the option to purchase the Spreading Cheer ticket ahead of time, but you’ll want to consider if the bonuses available for this ticket are worth your time, especially when comparing the price. Here’s what you need to know about the Spreading Cheer Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go.

Should you get the Spreading Cheer Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

This Special Research ticket will be similar to the ones Niantic offered for previous Pokémon Go events. You will have the opportunity to purchase the Spreading Cheer ticket well before the event, and if you do, a Special Research with the same name will appear in the game, giving you several tasks to complete. The Spreading Cheer Community Day event for Togetic will happen on April 15 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

Finishing each task will offer you a range of rewards, and these tasks typically have to do with the featured Pokémon. This event will be Togepi and Togetic, the early evolutions of Togekiss. These rewards are meant to make it easier to catch these Pokémon in the wild and offer additional methods to catch and power them up.

For the Spreading Cheer event, Togekiss will gain access to the Charged Attack, Aura Sphere, a powerful Fighting-type move. It does 100 damage and only costs 55 energy in PvP battles, a helpful attack for Togekiss to learn. This will be a new move for Togekiss to learn compared to its previous options, and already, this is a standout Pokémon that is ideal for countering Dragon-types used by other players.

Because of how powerful Togekiss is in the Pokémon Go PvP and PvE meta, we recommend grabbing the Spreading Cheer Special Research ticket. For anyone invested in having a worthwhile Togekiss on their team, this Community Day event is an excellent opportunity to secure one and have it learn a robust Fighting-type move.

If you do not plan to be available for this Community Day event, grabbing this ticket might not be a good idea simply because of the time commitment it can take to complete them.