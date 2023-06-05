Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week – All Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

The limited-time Water Festival: Beach Week event has arrived to Pokémon Go. There are going to be plenty of Water-type and Beach-themed Pokémon appearing throughout the event, and this offers the debut for Sandygast and Palossand, who will be appearing throughout the week.

During the event, there’s a paid Timed Research ticket for anyone to grab who want to earn a variety of exclusive rewards, such as appearance items for their Pokémon Go character. This guide covers every Timed Research task and reward for Pokémon Go’s Water Festival: Beach Week event, giving you an idea of the items you have the chance to grab.

Every Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research Task & Reward in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Water Festival: Beach Week event will be starting on June 6, 2023, at 10 AM and ends on June 12, 2023, at 8 PM in your local area. The Timed Research will be available for everyone to purchase and participate in while the event is in effect. However, all rewards and tasks do disappear when the event wraps up.

Oceans of fun await during Water Festival: Beach Week!



The Water Festival returns June 6 through June 12, 2023—with a sandy(gast) debut!



📝 https://t.co/dHGsF3wvRv#HiddenGems pic.twitter.com/pZhLBIk9C8 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 30, 2023

We’ve found that purchasing Timed Research tickets like this as soon as they become available make sure to wrap up each task. Some of these tasks are relatively straightforward, but it can be tricky to get everything done in a timely fashion.

We can confirm the final rewards in this Timed Research do give you a Sandygast encounter. It’s a Pokémon that might be one of the more difficult Pokémon to find during the Water Festival: Beach Week event because it can only appear in Field Research tasks and one-star raids.

These are all of the tasks and the rewards you can earn for completing Pokémon Go’s Water Festival: Beach Week Timed Research.

Task 1

Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust

Make Five Nice Throws – 10 Poké Balls

Transfer Five Pokémon – Five Great Balls

Use Five Berries to Help Catch Pokémon – 10 Razz Berries

All Completed Rewards for Task 1 in Pokémon Go: 1,000 Stadust, 1,000 XP, and a Clauncher Encounter

Task 2

Catch 15 Water-type Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust

Make Five Great Throws – 15 Poké Balls

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Use 10 Berries to Help Catch Pokémon – Five Pinap Berries

All Completed Rewards for Task 2 in Pokémon Go: The Surfer Avatar Pose, and a Sandygast Encounter