Queerdle word of the day: Daily clues & answer (June 27)

Queerdle is a word guessing game in the same style as Wordle, though there are a few differences.

Words can be four to eight letters long, instead of Wordle’s five letter limit.

Two words can be put together, whereas Wordle would only contain one word.

The word can be a proper noun.

The word can also be NSFW (Not Safe For Work), but not always. For words that will always be NSFW, you are looking for Lewdle.

You have six guesses, but sometimes your guess can be safely rejected. It won’t provide any hints, but won’t count towards your daily guess limit.

You can suggest new words if you think one of your guesses should be accepted.

There is a new Queerdle challenge every day, and it can be difficult to guess the right word, even with a longer puzzle length. Fortunately, the correct answer will be listed here on a daily basis, and you can bookmark this page to quickly find out the answer!

Queerdle Daily Clues

Today’s clues are:

The word has seven letters.

It starts with B and ends with E.

It is a singular word.

It is a pronoun.

The word will have unique letters (ie. there are no duplicate letters)

It is a famous African-American female singer.

Queerdle Daily Answer

The Queerdle answer for June 27: BEYONCE

Check back tomorrow to find the next answer and get more inspiration from previous solutions!

Here is a list of past solutions for inspiration: