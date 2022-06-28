Queerdle word of the day: Daily clues & answer (June 27)

Guess today’s word without wasting all of your guesses.

Queerdle is a word guessing game in the same style as Wordle, though there are a few differences.

  • Words can be four to eight letters long, instead of Wordle’s five letter limit.
  • Two words can be put together, whereas Wordle would only contain one word.
  • The word can be a proper noun.
  • The word can also be NSFW (Not Safe For Work), but not always. For words that will always be NSFW, you are looking for Lewdle.
  • You have six guesses, but sometimes your guess can be safely rejected. It won’t provide any hints, but won’t count towards your daily guess limit.
  • You can suggest new words if you think one of your guesses should be accepted.

There is a new Queerdle challenge every day, and it can be difficult to guess the right word, even with a longer puzzle length. Fortunately, the correct answer will be listed here on a daily basis, and you can bookmark this page to quickly find out the answer!

Queerdle Daily Clues

Today’s clues are:

  • The word has seven letters.
  • It starts with B and ends with E.
  • It is a singular word.
  • It is a pronoun.
  • The word will have unique letters (ie. there are no duplicate letters)
  • It is a famous African-American female singer.

Queerdle Daily Answer

The Queerdle answer for June 27: BEYONCE

Check back tomorrow to find the next answer and get more inspiration from previous solutions! Don’t forget to bookmark this page if you want a quick reference to the daily Queerdle solution.

Here is a list of past solutions for inspiration:

  • Queerdle answer for June 26: DRAG
  • Queerdle answer for June 25: CIRCUIT
  • Queerdle answer for June 24: FELCH
  • Queerdle answer for June 23: TWERK
  • Queerdle answer for June 22: THICC
  • Queerdle answer for June 21: KINKY
  • Queerdle answer for June 20: SHAFT
  • Queerdle answer for June 19: UNCUT
  • Queerdle answer for June 18: SLUTS
  • Queerdle answer for June 17: HIMBO
  • Queerdle answer for June 16: INTERSEX
  • Queerdle answer for June 15: LOOKING
  • Queerdle answer for June 14: CASTRO
  • Queerdle answer for June 13: HALSTED
  • Queerdle answer for June 12: BOYSTOWN
  • Queerdle answer for June 11: PUSSYCAT
  • Queerdle answer for June 10: TWINK
  • Queerdle answer for June 9: DOUCHE
  • Queerdle answer for June 8: FISTING
  • Queerdle answer for June 7: PILLOW
  • Queerdle answer for June 6: PROLAPSE

