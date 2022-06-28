Queerdle word of the day: Daily clues & answer (June 27)
Guess today’s word without wasting all of your guesses.
Queerdle is a word guessing game in the same style as Wordle, though there are a few differences.
- Words can be four to eight letters long, instead of Wordle’s five letter limit.
- Two words can be put together, whereas Wordle would only contain one word.
- The word can be a proper noun.
- The word can also be NSFW (Not Safe For Work), but not always. For words that will always be NSFW, you are looking for Lewdle.
- You have six guesses, but sometimes your guess can be safely rejected. It won’t provide any hints, but won’t count towards your daily guess limit.
- You can suggest new words if you think one of your guesses should be accepted.
There is a new Queerdle challenge every day, and it can be difficult to guess the right word, even with a longer puzzle length. Fortunately, the correct answer will be listed here on a daily basis, and you can bookmark this page to quickly find out the answer!
Queerdle Daily Clues
Today’s clues are:
- The word has seven letters.
- It starts with B and ends with E.
- It is a singular word.
- It is a pronoun.
- The word will have unique letters (ie. there are no duplicate letters)
- It is a famous African-American female singer.
Queerdle Daily Answer
The Queerdle answer for June 27: BEYONCE
Check back tomorrow to find the next answer and get more inspiration from previous solutions! Don’t forget to bookmark this page if you want a quick reference to the daily Queerdle solution.
Here is a list of past solutions for inspiration:
- Queerdle answer for June 26: DRAG
- Queerdle answer for June 25: CIRCUIT
- Queerdle answer for June 24: FELCH
- Queerdle answer for June 23: TWERK
- Queerdle answer for June 22: THICC
- Queerdle answer for June 21: KINKY
- Queerdle answer for June 20: SHAFT
- Queerdle answer for June 19: UNCUT
- Queerdle answer for June 18: SLUTS
- Queerdle answer for June 17: HIMBO
- Queerdle answer for June 16: INTERSEX
- Queerdle answer for June 15: LOOKING
- Queerdle answer for June 14: CASTRO
- Queerdle answer for June 13: HALSTED
- Queerdle answer for June 12: BOYSTOWN
- Queerdle answer for June 11: PUSSYCAT
- Queerdle answer for June 10: TWINK
- Queerdle answer for June 9: DOUCHE
- Queerdle answer for June 8: FISTING
- Queerdle answer for June 7: PILLOW
- Queerdle answer for June 6: PROLAPSE