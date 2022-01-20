Rainbow Six Extraction vs. Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Extraction isn’t a sequel or expansion to Rainbow Six Siege. Instead, it’s considered a spin-off. The base idea of Rainbow Six Extraction actually comes from a former limited-timed mode in Siege from 2018 called Outbreak. It proved to be such a hit with fans that it’s now been made into a separate game. But there are major differences between Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege, and which game you’ll prefer depends on the type of experience you’re looking for.

Related: Beginner’s guide for Rainbow Six Extraction

PvP vs PvE

What sets Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege apart from each other the most is how the games are structured. Rainbow Six Siege is an intense and tactical multiplayer game that pits two teams against each other, with a focus on competitive play that’s led to the game becoming a popular esport. Rainbow Six Extraction, on the other hand, is a strictly cooperative game that pits a single team against AI-controlled enemies. Rather than rescuing hostages from another team, you’ll instead complete a variety of mission objectives together, such as collecting biopsies of the alien enemies.

Operators

The switch from PvP to PvE is most likely why the team size in Rainbow Six Extraction allows for a maximum of only three people compared to the five-player teams of Rainbow Six Siege. The available roster of characters is also different between the games. While there’s over 60 operators to choose from in Rainbow Six Siege, there’s currently only 18 available in Rainbow Six Extraction. It seems like a given that more operators will be added to the game but it’s worth keeping in mind that you won’t have access to the entire pool of characters from Rainbow Six Siege.

Verdict

The competitive nature of Rainbow Six Siege creates a level of tension you might find intimidating, especially since matches usually requires communicating with your team through voice chat, which can be anxiety-inducing for some. It also has a deeper learning curve and isn’t easy to jump into straight away; playing Rainbow Six Siege well means taking the time to learn its mechanics and map layouts inside and out. While Rainbow Six Extraction is still challenging, the pure cooperative gameplay might be more appealing to players wanting a multiplayer experience with a little less intensity.