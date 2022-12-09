Red Dead Redemption 2: How To Get All Best Horse In Chapter 2

The horse is your constant companion in Red Dead Redemption 2. The more you will improve your bond with your horse the better it will respond to your commands. There are different types of horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 and in order to unlock the best horse for yourself, you will have to make a good progress in the game. However, there is a way to get Best Horses in Red Dead Redemption 2 very early in the game, as early as Chapter 2. You can make use of this method to get any horse in the game including Tiger Striped Mustang which in a legal way can be acquired during Epilogue 2. So let’s get started with our guide on How To Get Best Horses Early In Red Dead Redemption 2.

How To Get Best Horses Early In RDR2

All you have to do visit the location marked in the map below – the place is in St. Denis. This is the place where all horses randomly spawn.

Here are a few conditions you should take care of to get the best result with this trick:

Go to this place during Daylight hours and during good weather condition i.e. no rain, no dark clouds, and so on. If the weather condition is not good then all you have to do is sleep until you get to the day where it is perfect.

Before going to the place wear a mask because getting a horse from this place will be considered as a horse theft as you are stealing in town.

Now, let’s take a look at the steps that you have to follow to get the best horse in Red Dead Redemption 2.

As soon as you arrive at this place you will find 2 horses. Check them out and if they are from the higher tier and are the ones that you wanted then all you have to do is put your saddle on it and take it to the stables.

If the horses available at this place are not from the top tier i.e. common horses and you don’t want them then all you have to do is SAVE the game at that moment and quit the game entirely. Once done, start the game again, and once the initial in-game loading is done you will spawn close to this place. Go to the area where you found the horse. You will find two new horses. Check them out, if they are among the one you need then put your saddle on it and head to the stables. If not then quit the game entirely as you already have a save. After quitting, reload the save and repeat.

Please note: This trick is very simple but time-consuming and depends entirely on the choice of your horse. The one good thing is that it produces a 100 percent result.

What to do if you arrive at this place and don’t find any horses? Go to the nearby camp and sleep until the morning or noon, and make sure the weather is right. Patience is going to be the name of the game as you wait for the perfect horse to arrive. But don’t worry you’ll eventually get the horse that you want from the White Arabian to the Missouri Fox Trotter.

Credit for this goes to Reddit user “hokimkim” – he is from Hong Kong. Take a look at the video guide on this below. For more interesting RDR2 guides like this follow our Wiki Page.