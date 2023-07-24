Remnant 2: Archon Archetype, Everything We Know

Remnant 2 is a game full of secrets and mysteries for you to unlock, all locked behind story progression, clever thinking, and taking your time with the puzzles. One of the more difficult things to uncover are the various Archetypes, and the Archon Archetype is what every Remnant 2 player is hungry about.

The real question surrounding this Archetype is how to unlock it, and there are few theories about how players do it. Because this is a newer game, we’re trying to uncover those details as best we can while also trying to learn what we can about the Archetype and what to expect from it. Here’s what we know about the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2.

What We Know About the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to note there is very little concrete information about the Archon Archetype. We’re still learning about it at this time in Remnant 2, and we can expect more legitimate, accurate information in the next few days, especially as other players get their hands on it, and can experiment with every class, and unlock more secrets in the game.

Supposedly, the Archon Archetype is unlocked somewhere in the Labyrinth Biome, the second area you visit in Remnant. You can only reach this area after you’ve completed the first world in Remnant 2 and defeated the World Boss. After this, you’re sucked into a World Crystal and visit the Labyrinth for the first time, advancing the story.

As it stands, it has been shared that supposedly the only way to unlock the Archon Archetype is by having a “corrupted” status in the Labyrinth. Again, this is loose information, and no one in Remnant 2 is clear on what that status effect means, how it works, or the way they get it, thus leading to several roadblocks to unlocking this class. This might not also prove to be accurate information, which is also troubling.

We’ll update this guide with accurate information on this Archetype for Remnant 2. However, there is a bit we can look forward to with this class. Supposedly, the Archon Archetype is going to be some form of lightning-based combatant, and it will have an array of abilities that correspond with this.

For now, though, we can only speculate as this information has purely been datamined, and until we’ve seen the class properly unlocked and understand this system, we can’t accurately share information about how this Archetype will work alongside the others in Remnant 2.