Should you bow or refuse to bow to the Bishops in Cult of the Lamb

The main story in Cult of the Lamb involves you fighting back against four cult leaders named the Bishops. These four sacrifice you at the start of the game, but you’re brought back to life by their former partner and sent to build your own rival cult. As you play through the game, you’ll be given the opportunity to bow to the Bishops and swear your loyalty to them instead. Is this something you should do? Let’s take a look.

Should you kneel to the Bishops in Cult of the Lamb

Fortunately, this is a simple choice. You might think that this decision presents a chance for Cult of the Lamb to introduce a second narrative that splits from what you’ve been playing up to this point. That’s not the case here. If you decide to bow to the Bishops they will simply call you “pathetic” and all of your followers will lose faith in you.

The good news is that neither choice locks you out of anything, so feel confident in standing up to the Bishops. Though, be ready for a tough fight when you meet up with them. While you’ll have killed Leshy by the time you are given this choice, you’ll soon be facing off against Heket. He’s quite the challenge on tougher difficulties so make sure you come in prepared.

That means stocking up on resources and followers so that you can craft the best items possible ahead of your fight. One of the biggest keys at this point is getting a farm up and running to keep your followers well-fed so that they’re consistently picking up resources for you to use in other areas.