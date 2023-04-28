Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Derelict Dam Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has dozens of collectibles items for you to find hidden throughout the game. These collectibles are scattered throughout each of the many regions, with a majority of them hiding from you on Koboh. Tracking them down can be a challenge.

The Derelict Dam region on Koboh contains a massive amount of collectibles that you’ll need to find. In addition the sheer number, you’ll also need to revisit this area often to grab them all. This guide covers where to find all Derelict Dam Collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Derelict Dam Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 47 Collectibles that you can find in the Derelict Dam region in Jedi: Survivor. There’s a huge amount of items that you can find, and several of them won’t be available until you unlock specific abilities, which you get by working your way through the story. You’ll return to Koboh often to find other collectibles.

We recommend returning to the Derelict Dam often as you unlock these abilities or wait to return after you’ve completed the main story in Jedi: Survivor.

There are six types of collectibles that you can find in the Derelict Dam region. You will find: Chests, Databank entries, Force Essence, a Force Tear, Seed Pods, and Treasures.

All Derelict Dam Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are eight chests for you to track down Jedi: Survivor’s Derelict Dam region.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Reward Chest location 1 There is a chest inside this cave, in the back area where you investigate the Dam. You can reach it by running up a scalable wall. BD-1 Anodized Metal color Chest location 2 There is a second chest in the same area as the first chest in the Derelict Dam, but it is a red chest. You can only unlock this by having BD-1 use the Electro Dart on it. Two Tone Metal material Chest location 3 The third chest is behind the broken-down mining equipment, behind the Dam. You can reach this by jumping through the underparts of the mining equipment and reaching the back area. Cal hairstyle – Mullet Chest location 4 The fourth Jedi: Survivor chest is underneath the Meditation Point. Turn around from the Meditation point, and scale down the vines. It will be next to the mining equipment. BD-1 Scrapyard Body Chest location 5 The fifth chest is inside the cave, where you can encounter a Roller mine. It’s close to the back, where you’ll drop down. Tactical Jacket Chest location 6 The sixth chest is to the left of the bridge. You can destroy using a Roller Mine. Weapon Materials Light Metal colors Chest location 7 The seventh chest is closer to the end of the area. You can find it on the second level by climbing a runnable wall. BD-1 Scrapyard Head Chest location 8 You will need to reach the second level of the Derelict Dam and use Force Lift to reach the Gorocco Matriarch to get the chest. Stim Upgrade

All Derelict Dam Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are 10 Databank entries you need to find in Derelict Dam in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 You can find this at the starting area of the Derelict Dam before you reach the Meditation Point. Databank location 2 The second Databank location will be behind the metal wall that you can use Force Pull on, to the left of the Meditation Point. You can grab it after defeating the Gorocco. Databank location 3 The third Jedi: Survivor Databank entry is to the left of the bridge. It’s the dead Bedlam Raider you find on the ground that Cal remarks had “lucky shots” in them. Databank location 4 You can find this Databank entry at the crumbling Dam that’s holding back all the tar. Databank location 5 After adventuring close to the Dam, you can find this one inside the cave, to the left of it. This will be a Force Echo entry of a dead prospector. Databank location 6 There is a Force Echo behind the broken down mining equipment, which you can reach by jumping through the tar after breaking the Dam. Databank location 7 You can find this Databank entry below the Meditation point. Climb down the vines, and you’ll find it directly next to them. Databank location 8 This will be a Force Echo of a prospector that drowned close to Databank Location 7. Databank location 9 There is another Databank entry next to the Dam, to the right of where you find Databank Location 4. Databank location 10 The final Databank entry on the ledge leading away from the Jedi: Survivor Meditation Point. You can reach this area by taking the Roller Mine to the crumbling wall next to the first elevator. Destroy it, and then go through the Ravine and onto the higher levels. There will be a lunch box you can scan.

All Derelict Dam Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find five Force Essence locations in Derelict Dam in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Reward Force Essence Location 1 You can find this Force Essence to the left of the Meditation point in the Derelict Dam. You will need to defeat the Gorocco defending it and go behind the large metal wall. Maximum Health increase Force Essence Location 2 You can find this Jedi: Survivor Force Essence location after you unlock Force Lift and the Upgraded Ascension Cable. A wall on the higher level requires Force Lift, and then you can use the Upgraded Ascension Cables on the balloons behind the Gorocco Matriarch. Skill Point Force Essence Location 3 Before you get the Force Essence 2, you can find one to the left of the elevator, next to the door where you use Force Lift. You can get this location earlier and then return with the proper ability upgrades to grab the previous one. Skill Point Force Essence Location 4 This Force Essence is available after you unlock Force Lift and give BD-1 the Koboh Grinder Upgrade. Up can use Force Lift to pull a platform down, where you made your way across the tar dam. Up here, there is an Orb you can use to destroy some Koboh Matter, and then use a Roller Mine to destroy a breakable away at this location, giving you an angle to break up more Koboh Matter. Skill Point Force Essence Location 5 You can find this one in the lower area of the Derelict Dam. After jumping down to the bottom with the vines, reach the other side, scale the runnable wall, and reach the second area. This will have a relatively easy Force Essence you can grab early in your playthrough. Skill Point

All Derelict Dam Force Tear locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find only one Force Tear location in Derelict Dam in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Tear Location Force Tear Collection Description Reward Force Tear Location 1 You can find this one at the top of the Derelict Dam. The only way to reach this location is to make your way over to the Boiling Bluff, which you can find and start exploring after you free the large bird from the Forest Array. Once here and you have the Confusion: Major Fauna ability, you can have the bird fly you to the top of the Derelict Dam, where you can find the one and only Force Tear Skill Point

All Derelict Dam Seed Pod locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are 13 Seed Pods you can harvest in the Derelict Dam area of Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1 You can find this small cluster of seeds close to the Jedi: Survivor Workbench, next to the Meditation point Seed Pod Location 2 This second pile of clusters will be next to the bridge connecting the Meditation point to the tar dam. Seed Pod Location 3 This seed pod will be close to Meditation, in the bottom area where you can shimmy down the vines. Seed Pod Location 4, 5, and 6 There are three Seed Pods close to where you can find the Force Essence after defeating the Gorocco Matriarch. Seed Pod Location 7 You can find these Seed Pods close to the large beast in the area, right before you go down the elevator towards the Southern Reach. Seed Pod Location 8 These Seed Pods are in the upper area of the Dam, where you need to use Force Lift to lower the piston. Seed Pod Location 9 These Jedi: Survivor Seed Pods are on the way to the Gorocco Matriarch, next to the Databank entry on the side of the ridge. Seed Pod Locations 10 and 11 There are two Seed Pods on the top area of the Derelict Dam, where you need to visit the Boiling Bluff and have access to the Confusion: Major Fauna ability to fly the bird to this location. TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

All Derelict Dam Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are 10 Treasures hidden in the Derelict Dam in Jedi: Survivor.