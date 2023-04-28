Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Find Mullet for Cal

There are multiple unique hairstyles you can find for Cal Kestis while playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Early on, before the game was announced, multiple playtesters showed off that Cal could unlock a Mullet as a hairstyle option, and it became an instant sensation, even if I may disagree with the look.

Because the Mullet is a customization option, tracking it down will be your top priority. You will need to go out of your way to find it in one of the chests scattered throughout the galaxy, and you can find it in the Derelict Dam region of Koboh. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Mullet hairstyle for Cal in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find the Mullet in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mullet will appear in a chest in the Derelict Dam region, one of the starting areas you can begin searching through when you initially arrive on Koboh. This location serves as your primary hub for the game and has dozens of collectibles to track down.

Several of these collectibles are hidden behind locations you can only reach if you unlock a specific ability. Thankfully, this is not the case for the chest with the Mullet hairstyle. You can reach it with your standard abilities. We did find it easier to reach with abilities that unlock later, but these are not necessary to reach this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re ready, go to the Derelict Dam and wander over to where you break the dam, pouring more tar into the pool and lifting the various platforms to reach the other side. Rather than cross the tar, go to the left through the broken dam. There will be a broken-down mining equipment piece on the other side.

You’ll need to maneuver through this area and reach the back. We recommend jumping across the various rafts and through the underbelly of the mining equipment to avoid the tar. From there, go to the right side, jump onto the platforms, and reach the back area. You’ll find a chest back there, and it will contain the Mullet. You can start wearing it immediately by jumping into the customization menu to try it out on Cal.