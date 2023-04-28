Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Gorge Crash Site Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is packed with interesting locations to explore. Each area is home to a wealth of collectibles for players to pick up during their journeys. Unfortunately, many can be tricky to find, or in areas that are difficult to access at certain points of the game. Because of this, players will want to keep their eyes peeled to make sure none get missed.

The first area you’re going explore on the planet Koboh is called the Gorge Crash Site. This is where Cal begins his journey in Jedi: Survivor, before he explores the rest of the planet. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Gorge Crash Site Collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Gorge Crash Site Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 14 collectibles that you can find in the Jedi: Survivor Gorge Crash Site region. Although this is the first area of the game, don’t expect to be able to track down them all down when you initially arrive. We realized there were many missing abilities needed to even find or reach some of the collectibles listed in the region. You’ll need to revisit this area after you unlock new abilities by progressing through the main story, and you’ll be returning to Koboh often to find several collectibles.

There are six types of collectibles for you to find in the Gorge Crash Site: Chest, Databank entries, Force Essence, Force Tears, Seed Pods, and Treasures.

All Gorge Crash Site Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two chests you can find in the Gorge Crash Site region in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Chest Reward Chest location 1 You can find this Jedi: Survivor chest close to the middle of the Gorge Crash Site. It will be to the left of the Meditation Point, on top of a cliff. You can reach this area using your Ascension Cable BD-1 Photoreceptors – Scrapyard Chest location 2 This chest will appear immediately at the end of this area. It will be to the right before you enter the Derelict Dam region. Cal appearance item – Short Beard

All Gorge Crash Site Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are four Databank entries you can find throughout the Gorge Crash Site area of Jedi: Survivor.

Databank location Database Collection Description Database location 1 You will find this Database entry inside the cave on the right side. Database location 2 You will find this Jedi: Survivor Database entry close to the Tar Pits, where the Pit Droid has a downed ship. Database location 3 Closer to the start of the Gorge Crash Site, there is a Database entry to the right of the Meditation point, over by the dried tar pits. Database location 4 Behind Database location 3 is another Database entry, right on the edge of the map.

All Gorge Crash Site Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will only find one Force Essence reward in the Gorge Crash Site region in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence location Force Essence Collection Description Force Essence Reward Force Essence location 1 For this Jedi: Survivor Force Essence, you will need to use Force Lift to pull the Pit Droid ship out of the tar pit. You can only complete this task after you unlock the Force Lift ability, which becomes available through story progression. Skill Point

All Gorge Crash Site Force Tear locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can only find one Force Tear in the Gorge Crash Site in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Tear Location Force Tear Collection Description Force Tear location 1 This is another reward you can only unlock after you gain the Force Lift ability. Once you do, there is a secret latch underneath the elevator leading up to the second area. Activate the elevator, and then jump off it, using Force Lift to pull up the secret door underneath it, revealing the Force Tear.

All Gorge Crash Site Seed Pod locations in Jed: Survivor

There are four Seed Pods for you to track down in the Gorge Crash Site region in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod location 1 You can find these Jedi: Survivor seed pods right before you jump onto the ledge, leading to the tar pits. Seed Pod location 2 You can find these seed pods to the right of the Meditation point for the Gorge Crash Site, in the dried tar pits. Seed Pod location 3 These seed pods are in the same area as the Meditation point, on the left side. TBA TBA TBA

All Gorge Crash Site Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will find two treasures hidden in Jedi: Survivor’s Gorge Crash Site area.