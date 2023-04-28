Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Pyloon’s Saloon Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Pyloon’s Saloon is the main hangout where you’ll be finding everyone to meet up in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is the cantina on Koboh, owned by Greez, and becomes the best place to rest, relax, and meet several vendors you unlock as you play the game.

The Pyloon’s Saloon also has a handful of collectibles you want to track down. There are only a couple, but they can be difficult to track down, especially because they require you to frequently return to this location as you play the main story. This guide covers all Pyloon’s Saloon Collectibles and where to find them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Pyloon’s Saloon Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 5 Collectibles for you to track down in Pyloon’s Saloon in Jedi: Survivor on Koboh. Despite there being so few, several of them are tricky to track down, and you may become frustrated trying to them, especially because two of them are behind Pyloon’s Saloon locked door.

There are three categories of collectibles for you to find at Pyloon’s Saloon. You can find: Chests, Databank entries, and Treasures.

All Pyloon’s Saloon Chest Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two chests hidden inside Pyloon’s Saloon in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Reward Chest Location 1 You can find this chest at the bottom of Pyloon’s Saloon. You will likely find this when Greez advises Cal to rest the night when he first arrives on Koboh. Cal’s Scrapper Outfit Chest Location 2 This chest is much harder to find. It’s behind the locked door at Pyloon’s Saloon, and the only way to unlock it is by speaking with Moran. You need to speak with Moran multiple times until he apologizes to you for an outburst and offers anything of value you find inside there. Eerin Siinaa Music Track (The Agasar)

All Pyloon’s Saloon Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Databank entries inside Pyloon’s Saloon in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 You can find this Databank entry next to the chest with Cal’s Scrapper outfit in the basement of Pyloon’s Saloon. Databank Location 2 This Databank entry is also hidden behind the locked door that opens up after you speak with Moran enough times.

All Pyloon’s Saloon Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will only find one Treasure inside of Pyloon’s Saloon in Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 On the first floor of Pyloon’s Saloon, go into the bathroom. There will be an open bathroom that Cal can use the Force on, summoning the item. Priorite Shard

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guide below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

