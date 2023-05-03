Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Viscid Bog Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Viscid Bog is an area with a handful of collectibles that you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s a dangerous location, so you’ll want to proceed with caution and make sure you’re taking your time exploring it.

The collectibles in the Viscid Bog are scattered throughout the region, and tracking them down can be a challenge. Especially if you’re like us and you’re trying to avoid drowning in the tar. This guide covers all Viscid Bog Collectibles and where to find them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Viscid Bog Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

You will need to track down 13 Collectibles in the Viscid Bog. This is a region you won’t have time to explore until you get further into the Jedi: Survivor story, which will take you all over Koboh, the main planet in the game.

There are five category types of collectibles for you to find in the Viscid Bog. You will find: Chests, Databank Entries, Force Essence, Seed Pods, and Treasures.

All Viscid Bog Chest Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are three chests for you to track down in the Viscid Bog in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Locations Chest Collection Description Rewards Chest Location 1 You can find this Chest relatively early on in the Viscid Bog, close to Wini’s hut, before you enter the droid battleship. Drifter Jacket Chest Location 2 You can find this Chest on your way down or up from the main elevator connecting the Viscid Bog to the Gorge Crash Site. You’ll need to jump off the elevator, close to the bottom, and walk down the pathway to grab it. Persistence Lightsaber Switch Chest Location 3 On the side connecting the Viscid Bog to the Gorge Crash Site, there are a series of rocks you can lift up using Force Lift and reach the other side to fight against the Swamp Mire. Defeating this creature rewards you with the Stim Upgrade chest. Stim Upgrade

All Viscid Bog Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor

You must find five Databank entries in the Viscid Bog in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 You can find the first Databank entry next to the first Chest you find in the Viscid Bog. Databank Location 2 The second one is not too far away from the first one, inside the underground area, close to the tar. Databank Location 3 The third Databank entry is close to the hut at the center of the Viscid Bog. Databank Location 4 The next Databank entry is on the way to the Swamp Mire. You can find it on the rock platform before you go to fight the creature. Databank Location 5 The final Databank entry is on the way away from the second Chest, where you need to jump from the elevator onto the rocky platform.

All Viscid Bog Force Essence Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is only one Force Essence for you to find in the Viscid Bog in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Rewards Force Essence Location 1 You can find this Force Essence close to where you discover the fifth Databank entry. When you get here, there is a Relter floating nearby that you can tame. Ride it down to the bottom, but before you reach there, jump off the creature and grapple up onto the Yellow Balloon. Follow this path, and you’ll discover the Force Essence when you reach the top. Maximum Health increase

All Viscid Bog Seed Pod Locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are three Seed Pods you can find in the Viscid Bog in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod Location Seed Pod Collection Description Seed Pod Location 1 You can find these Seed Pods close to the High Republic chamber, which you can reach by jumping off the primary Zip Wire from the Meditation Point, and jumping onto the second one. Seed Pod Location 2 There will be two sets of Seed Pods close to the edge of the main Viscid Bog platforms, outside of the hut, near the waters.

All Viscid Bog Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor

You need to track down one Treasure in the Viscid Bog region of Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 You can find the Treasure on the cliff overlooking the hut. You will need to use the Force Lift ability on the small pile of rocks at the top, revealing the Treasure. Datadisk

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

Jedi: Survivor Walkthrough | All Koboh Collectibles & Where to Find Them | All Abilities & How to Unlock Them | All Lightsaber Stances & How They Work | How Players Can Customize Lightsabers | How to Find T-1N8 | How to Help the Pit Droid with its Stuck Ship | All Chests & Rewards Players Can Find with T-1N8