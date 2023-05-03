Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Viscid Bog Collectibles & Where to Find Them
The Viscid Bog is a dangerous place to explore in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it does contain collectibles you need to find.
The Viscid Bog is an area with a handful of collectibles that you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s a dangerous location, so you’ll want to proceed with caution and make sure you’re taking your time exploring it.
The collectibles in the Viscid Bog are scattered throughout the region, and tracking them down can be a challenge. Especially if you’re like us and you’re trying to avoid drowning in the tar. This guide covers all Viscid Bog Collectibles and where to find them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Where to Find Every Viscid Bog Collectible in Jedi: Survivor
You will need to track down 13 Collectibles in the Viscid Bog. This is a region you won’t have time to explore until you get further into the Jedi: Survivor story, which will take you all over Koboh, the main planet in the game.
There are five category types of collectibles for you to find in the Viscid Bog. You will find: Chests, Databank Entries, Force Essence, Seed Pods, and Treasures.
All Viscid Bog Chest Locations in Jedi: Survivor
There are three chests for you to track down in the Viscid Bog in Jedi: Survivor.
All Viscid Bog Databank Locations in Jedi: Survivor
You must find five Databank entries in the Viscid Bog in Jedi: Survivor.
All Viscid Bog Force Essence Locations in Jedi: Survivor
There is only one Force Essence for you to find in the Viscid Bog in Jedi: Survivor.
All Viscid Bog Seed Pod Locations in Jedi: Survivor
There are three Seed Pods you can find in the Viscid Bog in Jedi: Survivor.
All Viscid Bog Treasure Locations in Jedi: Survivor
You need to track down one Treasure in the Viscid Bog region of Jedi: Survivor.
|Treasure Location
|Treasure Collection
|Description
|Reward
|Treasure Location 1
|You can find the Treasure on the cliff overlooking the hut. You will need to use the Force Lift ability on the small pile of rocks at the top, revealing the Treasure.
|Datadisk
And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.
Jedi: Survivor Walkthrough | All Koboh Collectibles & Where to Find Them | All Abilities & How to Unlock Them | All Lightsaber Stances & How They Work | How Players Can Customize Lightsabers | How to Find T-1N8 | How to Help the Pit Droid with its Stuck Ship | All Chests & Rewards Players Can Find with T-1N8