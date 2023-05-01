Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Stim Upgrade Canister locations

The way you heal in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is by using Stims. BD-1 first them out at Cal, and they provide a substantial amount of health. You have a limited number of these heals before they go away, but you can expand them by tracking down Stim Upgrade Canisters.

These are scattered all over the galaxy, and they’re typically in hidden locations. Tough enemies guard some of them, or they’re behind a puzzle. The more you find, the more heals you can use in combat. This guide covers all Stim Upgrade Canister locations and how to find them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Stim Upgrade Location in Jedi: Survivor

There are 10 Stim Upgrade Canisters you can find while playing Jedi: Survivor. They not only appear on Koboh, but they can appear in other locations, such as Jedha, the Shattered Moon, and even Coruscant. Tracking them all down will be extremely helpful to make sure you can heal in combat, giving you a better chance to withstand the toughest enemies in the game.

You’ll want to explore all of the locations that you can visit in Jedi: Survivor. These areas contain multiple secrets, and there’s at least one Stim Canister on each planet, except for the last one.

Where to Find All Stim Canister Locations on Coruscant in Jedi: Survivor

You will only find one Stim Canister while visiting Coruscant in Jedi: Survivor.

Stim Canister Location Stim Canister Collection Description Stim Canister Location 1 The one on Coruscant is in the Undercity Meats section, and you’ll need to fight against a KX Security Droid that is protecting it. You can find this relatively early on in the game, and it can be the first Stim Canister you find.

Where to Find All Stim Canister Locations on Jedha in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Stim Canisters for you to find on Jedha in Jed: Survivor.

Stim Canister Location Stim Canister Collection Description Stim Canister Location 1 This Stim Canister upgrade will appear as you progress the main story of Jedi: Survivor. It’s in a relatively open spot, in the Sheltered Hollow region. Stim Canister Location 2 The second Stim Upgrade on Jedha is much more difficult to find than the other. You’ll need to make your way through the desert and reach the Crypt of Uhrma. You’ll need to solve the Crypt’s cave wall and unlock the entrance.

Where to Find All Stim Canister Locations on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor

There are six Stim Canisters for you to track down on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor.

Stim Canister Location Stim Canister Collection Description Stim Canister Location 1 You can find the first one in Doma’s shop. You need to purchase the Mysterious Keycard from her vendor using 10 Priorite Shards you discover while exploring Jedi: Survivor. Stim Canister Location 2 There is a Stim Canister upgrade on the second level of the Derelict Dam. You can reach this area by blowing up the side of a rock wall using a Roller Mine, and then you can push open the downed wall using the Force Lift ability. Stim Canister Location 3 While exploring the Foothill Falls region, next to Rambler’s Reach, there is a Stim Canister in the back of the Abandoned Shack. You can reach it by jumping onto the cliffs next to the shack and using a Roller Mine to destroy the door blocking your path. Stim Canister Location 4 You can find this one closer to the end of the Jedi: Survivor story in the Mountain Observatory region. You’ll need to make your way up into the facility and into the Observatory Understructure region. Continue until you get to the point where Bode flies in to defeat several droids. Jump up, and go to the right, using the Yellow Balloons to reach the climbable wall. From here, take out the Bedlam Raider, and then go to the left, through the small space in the wall. There is a Stormtrooper there, and you can Force Throw a Yellow Balloon out to get yourself on the floor above your current spot, and you can find the Stim Canister. Stim Canister Location 5 There will be one in the Basalt Rift region. You can find it close to where you encounter a Mogu. After you defeat this creature, behind it will be a wall you can run on and scale, reaching some vines on the side. Follow this path, and then go to the right, and there will be a Stim Upgrade station. Stim Canister Location 6 You will find a Stim Upgrade in the Viscid Bog. You can reach the exact location by lifting the large gate at the start of the Gorge Crash Site region, and follow the path into the Bog. From there, use Force Lift on the large pillars in the Tar, and jump over to a location where you can find against the Mire Terror, a powerful Mogu. Upon defeating it, there will be a Stim Upgrade you can collect.

Where to Find All Stim Canister Locations on the Shattered Moon in Jedi: Survivor

While exploring the Shattered Moon in Jedi: Survivor, you will only find one Stim Canister.