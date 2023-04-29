Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Grapple to Yellow Balloons

Exploration and checking out the side paths is the name of the game in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You’ll spend your time tracking down multiple collections while you play, and it all comes down to searching through every region and ultimately being curious about where things could be hiding.

An obstacle that might be blocking you is the yellow balloons. These appear throughout Jedi: Survivor and you cannot interact with them until you reach a certain point in your playthrough. Here’s what you need to know about how to grapple yellow balloons in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Use Ascension Cable on Yellow Balloons in Jedi: Survivor

The yellow balloons require an upgrade to your Ascension Cable for you to use them in Jedi: Survivor. The Ascension Cable is a traversal item you unlock while playing through the start of the game while you’re on Coruscant. BD-1 will find one on the ground, and it gives Cal the ability to grapple onto ledges.

As you progress through the game, the yellow balloons do appear more often, but you won’t be able to interact with them until you unlock the upgrade. The upgrade becomes available during your time playing through the Mountain Observatory on Koboh when Cal makes his way with Bode to take down Dagan in Jedi: Survivor.

This occurs during Chapter 5 of the main story. Before you reach this point, the Ascension Cable upgrade won’t appear. This is not an upgrade you can find in any Jedi: Survivor chest, at your workbench, or purchase from the Skill Tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you receive the upgraded Ascension Cable, the Yellow Ballons will act like regular ledges. However, when you hold down the Ascension Cable button on your controller, or mouse and keyboard, you can aim where you send Cal. This is a good way to line yourself up for the next balloon and makes it easier to travel through the air. This unlocks multiple locations for you to explore in your Star Wars Jedi: Survivor playthrough.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guide below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

