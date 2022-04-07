Perfect for any first-timer, Souls-Game veteran or fan of the old and reliable sword and shield combo, Elden Ring has plenty of Straight Swords to satisfy and expand the horizons of any beginner Souls/Borne player will benefit from.

Straight Swords have a variety of applications with an even balance of Strength and Dexterity but also scale with Intelligence and Faith in some specific cases. Straight Swords are ideal for getting to know the basics of combat in Elden Ring. Straight swords generally strike a good balance between Strength and Dexterity and allow getting three or four hits on beefier enemies before making a few rolls out of damage or raising a shield to tank a few hits – given that the Straight Swords wielder has the necessary Endurance.

Straight Swords also typically fair well with the damage and stagger in their offensive capabilities, particularly if they’ve been beefed up with a few Smiting Stones. That being said, Straight Swords are never going to deal the same heights of damage as any Great or Colossal Swords, but also don’t don’t suffer from the long cool-down and wind-up animations between attacks.

While many foot soldiers and knights will end up dropping many Straight Swords upon death, here are some of the harder to find and more desirable Straight Swords in Elden Ring: