The 10 best Deathrun codes in Fortnite

When you’re not catching victory royales, you can always assess your platforming skills with Deathrun codes in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. With the mode gaining so much traction from popular YouTube speedrun videos, it’s been hard to sift through the hundreds of codes available. So if you’re jonesing for some quality Deathrun maps, try out the 10 we believe are the best in Fortnite.

100 Level Default Deathrun

Creator: jduth96

Code: 2359-3574-9339

Video via FCHQ’s YouTube channel

While still a difficult Deathrun, 100 Level Default provides hours of entertainment that don’t make you want to rip your hair out. The map begins with some easy parkour levels, and then the levels become harder as you progress. At least with this map, you’re progressing slightly and not stuck on the first level.

Camp Parkour

Creator : Team Forge

: Team Forge Code: 3949-1125-3484

Camp Parkour prides itself on tricking players as to where they need to go. As the map is shrouded in greenery, platforms like satellites and crashed planes hide within and can be tough to find. If you believe you’re a speedrunning pro, Camp Parkour is definitely the sort of challenge you need to take on.

Cizzorz’s Deathrun 4.0

Creator : Itsclzzorz

: Itsclzzorz Code: 2778-3253-4171

Screengrab via FaZe Cizzorz’s YouTube channel

How could we start with any other map by the creator who began the Deathrun trend? Deathrun 4.0 is FaZe Cizzorz’s fourth installment, and although it was released some time ago, it still holds up as arguably one of the best Deathruns in Creative Mode. The puzzles are complex, the parkour is infuriating, and the surprises are endless.

Purple Mist Deathrun

Creator : WHOISLYNXY

: WHOISLYNXY Code: 6231-9788-8900

Image via WHOISLYNXY

40 level of varying difficulty will keep you on your toes in this Deathrun map. It does get very diffcult as time goes on, however, so it’s not for the faint hearted.

First Person Deathrun

Creator : Tiny Maniac

: Tiny Maniac Code: 9601-1365-0261

Video via Tiny Maniac’s YouTube channel

Players will never know how lucky they are to able to play in third-person until they test out First Person Deathrun from creator Tiny Maniac. Each level is straightforward, literally and figuratively, and they only ever have a handful of pedestals to jump on. However, with this view, calculating jump trajectory is an extremely tough task when you can’t see your legs. Mastering this POV will take time, but it’s highly satisfying once you blaze through each stage.

Jesgran’s Deathrun 2.0

Creator: JesGran

Code: 1103-0256-3362

Screengrab via Jesgran’s YouTube channel

Jesgran’s self-titled map is a wildly imaginative piece of art. The ominous course centers around mining caves drenched in either lava or deadly bodies of water. Platforms are rather minuscule and some leaping may take brains rather than brawn. It’s quite short with only eight levels, but its design makes this a must-play.

Medium Deathrun 1.0

Creator : Yahya

: Yahya Code: 6479-2041-2162

Video via FCHQ’s YouTube channel

It’s not difficult — you just need to outsmart each obstacle in front of you. You may hear this about something like Dark Souls, but it’s actually true when speaking of Medium Deathrun. There’s typically more than one way to get around each level, so frustrations of being stuck are nonexistent. To summarize, those who are excellent at the game but haven’t given Deathrun a go should certainly try this map out.

Rainbow Runners

Creator : Snowymous

: Snowymous Code: 9654-3764-4414

Video via Snowymous’s YouTube channel

If, in some strange universe, Care Bears crossed over with American Ninja Warrior, the end result would be something like Rainbow Runners. Miles high in the sky, players will race along this adorable cloud and rainbow-covered map. The catch: each platform is far and in between from each other, testing users’ ability to move in less conventional ways.

Shadow vs. Ghost

Creator: Team Unite

Code: 2033-1780-7591

Video via Team Unite’s YouTube channel

This map, designed by Team Unite, is a unique spin on the traditional Deathrun format. Instead of trying to beat your best time or simply parkouring through the map, you’re pitted against a friend in a race to see who can reach the end first. Along with some challenging puzzles, there’s also some gunplay that’s involved that adds to the depth of the map.

Relativity Deathrun

Creator : Absurdite

: Absurdite Code: 7024-4001-0960

The Relativity Deathrun goes for a very different look than others, bringing a purely black and white level to the proceedings. It is designed to be a little bit confusing to look at, adding to the level of difficulty.