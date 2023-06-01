Anime is a great leveller when it comes to online profiles, allowing users to express themselves in a way that suits them that they may not feel comfortable with elsewhere in their lives. Identifying with a character to any degree can make them a favorite, and their personalities can reflect someone’s image better than any picture they take of themselves ever could. That’s why anime profile pictures are so popular. In this list, we’ve put together some of the best ideas for anime profile pictures of girls that anyone can use to represent themselves online.

The Best Anime Profile Pictures of Girls to use on Steam or Discord

There are thousands of anime girls to choose from when it comes to choosing an anime profile picture. Below, we’ve outlined some of the best ideas and inspirations for anime girls we believe can be used to represent almost anybody in their online profile on Steam Discord, or anywhere else.

Anya Forger from Spy x Family Anime Profile Pictures

Image via Shueisha

It’s tough to miss the adventures of Anya Forger. The six-year-old psychic with a superspy father and assassin mother is the main character in the popular Spy x Family anime and manga. Thanks to her ability to read people’s minds, Anya is both incredibly fun and hilariously unhinged, often barely able to contain herself in social situations. She might not be the brightest kid at school, but she will be the last one to know it.

This panel of Anya is from the original Spy x Family manga and shows all users viewing a profile that this person is endlessly smug. Probably without reason.

Screenshots by Gamepur

Kaguya Shinomia from Kaguya-sama Love is War Anime Profile Pictures

Image via A-1 Pictures

No one said being a high schooler in love is easy, but it is doubly tough for Kaguya, who is desperate to get the boy she likes to confess his feelings for her. The anime has both farcical comedy and genuinely tender moments, balancing the two tones with surprising skill. Kaguya herself can be both needy and manipulative in equal measure, providing some of the most entertaining moments of recent anime seasons.

Not above using her cuteness to get what she wants, Kaguya dons cat ears in this frame from an early episode of the series. Setting this as a profile picture tells people this user are both serious and playful at the same time.

Screenshots by Gamepur

Chika Fujiwara from Kaguya-sama Love is War Anime Profile Pictures

Image via A-1 Pictures

Another candidate for Best Girl from Kaguya-sama Love is War, Chika Fujiwara is the embodiment of the idea that ignorance is bliss. While her two closest friends engage in a daily battle of wits to get the other to confess their love, she is content to be a clueless observer of the drama before her. Though she often takes up the title of Love Detective, Chika is oblivious to the love on display to her.

This profile picture shows Chika at the absolute limit of her patience. Her usual gentle personality fades and she is suddenly a woman on the edge of a breakdown, perfect for when someone feels this way and needs to express it in their profiles.

Screenshots by Gamepur

Mina Ashido from My Hero Academia Anime Profile Pictures

Image via Studio Bones

To become a great hero, it takes more than just having a cool power. Being unforgettable also helps. Mina Ashido is the kind of hero you never forget. With her bright pink skin, antennae, and penchant for spraying acid everywhere, she is one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia. Her sunny disposition and killer breakdance moves don’t hurt either.

Having Mina as your profile picture on Discord or Steam shows that someone can work hard and play hard. Her infectious enthusiasm might put people off, but only until they get to know her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aqua from Konosuba Anime Profile Pictures

Image via Studio Deen

Not every deity is all-powerful. Some are completely useless, and that makes them significantly more interesting. In Konosuba, Kazuma is transported to a magical world against his will, dragging the goddess Aqua along with him. She’s got a high opinion of herself and proves to be popular with those around her, but she quickly shows that she’s not all that helpful in most situations. She is nothing but a loveable burden most of the time.

Aqua is the perfect anime girl to use as a profile picture if users want to show everyone that they’re here for a good time. It also hammers home that this particular user won’t contribute too much work along the way, but everything will be fine.

Screenshots by Gamepur

For those that want to pair their profile pictures with someone else, we have a guide on the best matching profile pictures to use on Discord or Steam that’s perfect for friends, couples, or just messing around.