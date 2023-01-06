Raiden Shogun is the Electro Archon of the Inazuma region of Genshin Impact, and she is available to players through the Wish system. This 5 Star character is no slouch, capable of putting out intense damage. In fact, one of the first times we meet her in the storyline, she unceremoniously clowns on the Traveller in a fight. This guide will give you the best Raiden Shogun build in Genshin Impact.

Related: The best Childe/Tartaglia build in Genshin Impact

How to build Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Raiden Shogun can do area-of-effect electro damage while also massive damage to single targets. Raiden Shogun will be a powerful addition to any party, especially with the correct build. She is an on-the-field DPS character, capable of generating energy for the entire team. If you want to take advantage of her, surround her with strong support characters who can buff the team from the sideline.

The best Raiden Shogun weapon in Genshin Impact

The Engulfing Lighting is a 5 Star Polearm that is perfect for Raiden Shogun. The weapons will increase ATK by 28% of Energy Recharge above the base of 100% to a maximum of 80% ATK. Characters also receive a 30% Energy Recharge bonus for 12 seconds after using their Elemental Burst. This 5-Star Polearm will only be available from Wishes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Skyward Spine is another 5-Star Polearm that will grant players an impressive bonus, this time giving 8/10/12/14/16% addition Crit Rate and Normal ATK SPD increases of 12%. Increased attack speed is a huge bonus and a superb way to improve the overall DPS of a character.

For those without 4 Star weapons, the Favonius Lance is a solid option, granting the Windfall ability to generate elemental particles from crits, helping you keep those abilities flowing.

The best Artifacts for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

The Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set is a very viable option. The set is great for characters who have quick spamming Elemental Burst attacks and want to build a large amount of Energy Recharge, as the more of it they have with this set, the higher the bonus damage they will do.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, Thundering Fury is always a valid option for Electro characters. It will improve Electro damage and the damage caused by elemental reactions involving Electro.

If you’re fortunate enough to earn this character with an event wish, take advantage of her intense damage and surround her with a strong support hero like Bennet to maximize her potential for end game challenges.