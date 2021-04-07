The best Rosaria build in Genshin Impact

The new 4 Star Cryo character Rosaria is proving to be a very interesting option in Genshin Impact, with a number of different viable builds. Which one you go with will vary depending on what exactly you want from the character.

Interestingly, Rosaria is a very competitent physical damage dealer, so making her your primary on-field damage dealer is definitely an options.

Weapons

For Rosaria, you really want to build into Crit to take advantage of her passive. The Cresent Pike is a very viable option for free-to-play players, benefiting from a massive boost to physical damage thanks to the substat.

Players who want to generate more energy while playing as Rosaria can opt for the Favonius Lance instead, taking advantage of the high crit rates to generate lots of energy while fighting.

Anyone who is lucky enough to have the Primordial Jade Wing Spear should defintely use that, not just for the better base stats over other weapons, but but for the incredible boosts to attack damage provided by the weapons Eagle Spear of Justice ability.

Artifacts

For straight up physical damage deal, a 2-Piece Gladiators Finale will give +18% ATK, and a 2-Piece Bloodstained Chivalry will give a +25% Physical Damage bonus.

Blizzard Strayer is another solid option. At 4-Pieces, giving a +20% Crit rate boost when attacking targets affected by Cryo, and another +20% boost if they are frozen.

No matter what you build, the substats should focus on ATK and Crit stats to really drive up her attack damage numbers.

