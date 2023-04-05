The Spring Cup Tier List in Pokémon Go – April 5, 2023

The Spring Cup will be available for a limited time in Pokémon Go. While it’s happening, you’ll have the opportunity to use a select group of Pokémon to participate in the PvP event, placing you up against similar trainers.

You’ll have the option to proceed through the ranks of the Spring Cup, but you’ll need to adhere to the set restrictions of this competition. These will not include your usual assortment of choices, and there is a distinct tier list ranking the best Pokémon to use in these battles. This guide covers a tier list for the best Pokémon to use in the Pokémon Go Spring Cup.

The best Pokémon tier list for the Pokémon Go Spring Cup

When the Spring Cup starts on April 5 in Pokémon Go, you can only use Pokémon at or below 1,500 CP. These Pokémon will need to be Grass, Water, or Fairy-types. However, Toxapex will be banned from this competition.

You’ll need to pick three Pokémon to use on your team, broken up into a Lead, a Switch, and a Closer choice. Each role plays an important part.

Lead tier list for the Spring Cup

When picking a Lead Pokémon in Pokémon Go, this is the one that goes out first, ahead of the other two. The one you make your Lead Pokémon will need to be capable of taking a few hits, but they also need to have a decently high attack stat to dish it back out against an opponent. We recommend only using a single shield for this Pokémon. These are some of the best Lead Pokémon you can pick.

Tier Pokémon S Abomasnow, Araquanid, Galarian Weezing, and Lanturn A Dewgong, Ferrothorn, Pelipper, and Trevenant B Mantine, Qwilfish, Roserade, Tropius C Bruxish, Cradily, Mawile, and Sealeo D Barbaracle, Jellicent, Omastar, and Walrein

Switch tier list for the Spring Cup

When using a Switch Pokémon in Pokémon Go, these are the extremely flexible choices you have on your team. The Switch Pokémon primary goal is to protect your Lead Pokémon and swap them into the fight when your Lead Pokémon faces off against a Pokémon that is super effective against them. You want to utilize your Switch Pokémon to cover any weaknesses, but they also need to have a suitable attack power. We also recommend reserving at least one, sometimes two, shields for this Pokémon.

Tier Pokémon S Alolan Ninetales, Galarian Weezing, Pelipper, and Trevenant A Araquanid, Mantine, Roserade, and Sealeo B Ferrothorn, Lurantis, Qwilfish, and Walrein C Dewgong, Golisopod, Seaking, and Tentacruel D Cradily, Galarian Rapidash, Leafeon, and Serperior

Closer tier list for the Spring Cup

The Closer Pokémon on your team is the final option in your Pokémon Go team. The Closer Pokémon are going to be the ones with the most robust defenses and cover multiple weaknesses that your opponent might use against you. Because they have such a high defense, we don’t recommend reserving a shield for this choice, but it doesn’t hurt if you find yourself holding onto a shield for the end of the fight. These are some of the best Closer Pokémon to use in the Spring Cup.