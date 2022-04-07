The best Talismans to use in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, even the tiniest piece of equipment can turn the tide of battle. Accessories, better known as Talismans in the game, are pieces of equipment that will raise up certain stats. Some increase your negation to certain types of attacks while others make the game much harder for you by aggroing enemies or increasing the damage taken. If you find yourself wanting to have an easier time in the game, be sure to be on the lookout for these talismans.

Great-Jar Arsenal & Arsenal Charm

There are two talismans in the game that can increase your maximum equipment load: the Great-Jar Arsenal which can be obtained later in the game and the Arsenal Charm. The Arsenal Charm is gotten after killing Godrick with Nepheli Loux by your side. Both of these talismans are extremely helpful items since equipping this could let you have much better equipment and stay with a low to medium weight load.

Bull-Goat’s Talisman

Getting staggered in any FromSoftware game could spell death. What factors into how many hits you can take before being staggered is your Poise. The Bull-Goat’s Talisman increases your Poise by a third. Considering that some of the bosses in the game have really nasty combos, having this Talisman equipped and getting a higher Poise could be the saving grace you need in completing a boss fight.

Dragoncrest Greatshield

If you’re a squishy mage, there’s a good chance that you’ll die within a few hits. So, having an item to increase your resistance to physical attacks, a type of attack that most of the enemies in the game use, can be a life-saver. The Dragoncrest Greatshield does exactly that greatly increases your physical damage negation.

Green Turtle Talisman

Stamina is used to dodge, guard, and attack. So, it’s one of, if not the important stat in the game depending on your build. Although stamina charges up quickly in the game if you’re not doing anything, if you’re in a boss battle where your enemy is moving at breakneck speed, you’re going to need to have your stamina fill back up than it normally does. The Green Turtle Talisman is a fantastic item that speeds up your stamina recovery, allowing you to get back to rolling and attacking even more quickly.

Longtail Cat Talisman

Sometimes, you may slip off a platform or do a jump incorrectly. If you manage to land on something, there’s a chance that the fall will kill you and that can be rage-inducing. For those who find themselves taking a lot of fall damage, the Longtail Cat Talisman is a great item to have as it gives you immunity to Fall Damage.

Radagon Icon

If you’re a mage, you’ll want to pick up the Radagon Icon which is located in Raya Lucaria Academy. This item reduces your spell casting time. So, you’ll be able to do spells faster which is crucial to your character if you solely rely on magic. This is a fantastic item especially later on in the game when you start to pick up more powerful spells that take longer to cast.

Shard of Alexander

Named after one of the lovable characters in the game, the Shard of Alexander greatly increases your skills’ attack power. If you’re a melee user and you find yourself your Arts of War a lot, this is a helpful item to have on your build.