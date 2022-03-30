The five best Fashion Show map codes in Fortnite

With some many skins in Fortnite, it is hard to suppress the urge to show them all off. Well, thanks to Creative mode, players are be able to do so in fierce fashion show competitions with others online. These shows can let you use things like props and Emotes to impress judges and maybe even win an entire fashion tournament. However, just a limited number of map codes hold these kinds of benefits. Here are the five Fashion Show map codes we believe are worth your time.

Creative Fashion Show!

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Uselessgamerkate

: Uselessgamerkate Code: 0167-3797-1925

Uselessgamerkate’s Creative Fashion Show! is exactly as advertised and it’s one of the best map codes because of it. Unlike most, it allows participates to use everything from props, builds, Emotes, and Gliders while trying to earn judges approval. Better yet, it lets up to 16 players compete on a long runway surrounded by water and bright lights.

Fortnite Fashion Show

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : bunni_

: bunni_ Code: 5344-3264-7834

Fortnite Fashion Show allows up to 10 players participate in a round-based fashion tournament. Each round consists of two-player matchups, while spectators will be allowed to vote for the winner. Although its runways aren’t too detailed, Fortnite Fashion Show separates itself from the rest by letting you use one of dozens of weapons to show them off during your turn. If that isn’t enticing enough, those who win each tournament also net a 5,000 XP bonus.

Red Rex’s Fortnite Fashion Show

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Rexyy

: Rexyy Code: 4232-3354-0291

Red Rex’s Fortnite Fashion Show is more of a hangout spot than a fashion show, but that doesn’t mean players cannot hold exciting competitions. The map is made up of two floors and consists of one blindingly colorful runway and a few additional rooms for competitors to discover usable props in. It is also one of few that allows all competitors to vote for their favorite model. So, if you enjoy a fashion show with no particular format or rules, this may be the map code for you.

Ultimate Fashion/Talent Show

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : greengamer2016

: greengamer2016 Code: 4741-6633-3879

If you are looking for a map that replicates the appearance of a game show set, look no further than Ultimate Fashion/Talent Show. Aside from its pretty standard runway, the map includes a well-designed judges’ table that fits up to four players and also has glowing bleaches behind it for the audience. Meanwhile, those who haven’t performed yet won’t have to sit around and wait their turn, as they can play soccer at a nearby field with other runway competitors.

Zapow’s Fashion Show!

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Zapow

: Zapow Code: 8277-8564-7074

Zapow’s Fashion Show! doesn’t have the same tournament format most have come to love, but there are plenty of features here you won’t find elsewhere. For one, judges can alter the color of the lights placed all around the runway, and there’s even a changing room for those who want to switch to a different skin between games.

