The highest-rated defenders in FIFA 23

Nothing can get past them.

There is nothing more satisfying in the world of soccer than a well-timed tackle. The players that you will find below are the best of the best when it comes to defense and they know it. EA has released the ratings for all the players for the upcoming FIFA 23, their final one, and we have looked through them to get you the highest-rated defenders, which will help you decide who will be on your team.

Best defenders (CB, RB, LB, RWB, LWB) in FIFA 23

These are some of the most impressive players in the sport of soccer. Most fans can agree that soccer would be a lot less exciting without these great defenders doing their best to stop some of the best attackers out there. Without that physicality, the game just wouldn’t be as high stakes.

Here are the highest-rated defenders in FIFA 23, in order of overall rating, along with their position and base stats:

Player NameOverall RatingPositionPaceShootingPassingDribblingDefensePhysical
Virgil Van Dijk90CB816071729186
Marquinhos88CB795675748980
Joao Cancelo88LB857385858173
Ruben Dias88CB633966688888
Antonio Rudiger87CB825371678685
Andrew Robertson87CB806181818276
Kalidou Koulibaly87CB823359688885
Trent Alexander-Arnold87RB766989808073
Aymeric Laporte86CB615072698679
Thiago Silva86CB495473728776
David Alaba86CB797183808577
Milan Skriniar86CB784157698886
Theo Hernandez85LB937276817883
Kyle Walker85RB916377788082
Niklas Sule85CB714866598583
Matthijs De Ligt85CB755961698487
Jordi Alba85LB847082827770
Marcus Acuna85LB767483878083

