There is nothing more satisfying in the world of soccer than a well-timed tackle. The players that you will find below are the best of the best when it comes to defense and they know it. EA has released the ratings for all the players for the upcoming FIFA 23, their final one, and we have looked through them to get you the highest-rated defenders, which will help you decide who will be on your team.

Best defenders (CB, RB, LB, RWB, LWB) in FIFA 23

Image via EA Sports

These are some of the most impressive players in the sport of soccer. Most fans can agree that soccer would be a lot less exciting without these great defenders doing their best to stop some of the best attackers out there. Without that physicality, the game just wouldn’t be as high stakes.

Here are the highest-rated defenders in FIFA 23, in order of overall rating, along with their position and base stats: