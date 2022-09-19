The highest-rated midfielders in FIFA 23

The devs at EA have decided to show the public the ratings for all the players in their last FIFA entry, FIFA 23. These ratings look good for some, and really bad for others. Checking the ratings for the players before the game comes out is one of the oldest traditions in the FIFA games’ history and the people at EA made sure this year is no different. Let us see what all the hype is about with a list of all the highest-rated midfielders in the upcoming FIFA 23.

Best midfielders (CM, CAM, CDM, RM, LM) in FIFA 23

Being the center of it all, the midfield is the most interesting part of the whole game, as all the strategies start from here. Do you need to prepare a great counterattack? It starts from the midfield. Need to push the ball up the field? Midfield. It is no surprise that these players would get these great ratings, taking into consideration the work that they give out every night.

Here are the highest-rated midfielders, in order of overall rating, along with their position and face stats:

Player NameOverall RatingPositionPaceShootingPassingDribblingDefensePhysical
Kevin De Bruyne91CM748893876477
Sadio Mane89LM908380884477
Joshua Kimmich89CDM687287848379
Casemiro89CDM637375728790
N’Golo Kante89CDM726674818782
Toni Kroos88CM538190817168
Luka Modric88CM737689887266
Bernardo Silva88CAM777884926168
Fabinho87CDM666978778683
Thomas Muller87CAM698483805671
Rodri87CDM587278798384
Frenkie de Jong87CM826986877778
Marco Verratti87CM606187917966
Leon Goretzka87CM788282838186
Thiago86CM617287907269
Kingsley Coman86LM 927779873062
Sergei Milinkovic-Savic86CM688082827986
Nicolo Barella86CM797683847781
Bruno Fernandes86CAM728688816776
Marcelo Brozovic86CDM697481818178
Parejo86CM508390807168

