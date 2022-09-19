The highest-rated midfielders in FIFA 23

The devs at EA have decided to show the public the ratings for all the players in their last FIFA entry, FIFA 23. These ratings look good for some, and really bad for others. Checking the ratings for the players before the game comes out is one of the oldest traditions in the FIFA games’ history and the people at EA made sure this year is no different. Let us see what all the hype is about with a list of all the highest-rated midfielders in the upcoming FIFA 23.

Best midfielders (CM, CAM, CDM, RM, LM) in FIFA 23

Image via EA Sports

Being the center of it all, the midfield is the most interesting part of the whole game, as all the strategies start from here. Do you need to prepare a great counterattack? It starts from the midfield. Need to push the ball up the field? Midfield. It is no surprise that these players would get these great ratings, taking into consideration the work that they give out every night.

Here are the highest-rated midfielders, in order of overall rating, along with their position and face stats: