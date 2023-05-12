Tears of the Kingdom – All Gleeok Locations & How to Beat Them

Tears of the Kingdom maintains several vital elements fans loved from Breath of the Wild. Still, it would be unfair to say the game doesn’t bring something new to the table. Or, in this case, bring something back from an even older title. In Tears of the Kingdom, players will run into an enemy worse than Lynels — the Gleeoks. These three-headed dragons will electrify, frost, and roast Link until players either beat them or rage quit.

This guide explains what Gleeoks are, how to beat them, and lists every location they can be found, fought, and killed.

All Gleeok Types and their Locations

The table below lists every type of Gleeok players can encounter while exploring Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. The location of each one is also included alongside their various weaknesses, which players must take advantage of if they want to have any hope of beating these enemies in combat.

Name Element Weakness Location Thunder Gleeok Thunder Wind South Akkala Plains Fire Gleeok Fire Ice Bridge of Hylia Frost Gleeok Ice Fire South Tabantha Snowfield King Gleeok Thunder, Fire, Ice. Each head has one element. Wind, Ice, Fire. Use the corresponding weakness for each head. TBA

How to Defeat Gleeoks – Best Strategies

Gleeoks are colossal enemies that tower over Link, and most players encounter will either be flying or must be attacked while soaring through the sky to initiate the fight. When Link does encounter a Gleeok, the best strategy for fighting them is avoiding their long range attacks by soaring over or around their heads, then using arrows to hit those heads. To make the fight easier, players can glide towards a Gleeok and aim with elemental arrows that the Gleeok is weak to in order to maximize the damage dealt with these initial hits. By shooting all three heads quickly, the Gleeok will be stunned and fall to the ground, where Link can pummel it with his most powerful weapon. Repeat this strategy until the Gleeok has been defeated.

What is a Gleeok?

Gleeoks are the multi-headed menace of The Legend of Zelda. They are snarling, hissing beasts with necks that seem to go on forever and will stop at nothing to thwart Link’s quest. Their razor-sharp teeth and elemental breath make for one formidable foe. These scaly monsters have become a staple of the series, instilling fear in players since their debut. Now, Tears of the Kingdom has brought them back.

