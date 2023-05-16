Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Teach Me a Lesson I

While traveling around in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and you make your way to Hateno Village, where you can attend a history lesson in the local school with a quest called Teach Me a Lesson I. The children there will be eager to attend the lesson, but they don’t want to hear the material, questioning why they’re learning about the 10,000-year-old Calamity.

The teacher, Symin, requests your help in providing evidence for the importance of teaching the children about this. For the Teach Me a Lesson I quest in the Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to track down a picture to show the children, and how you find it can be a little tricky. It took us some time to track down and present to the kids for their school lesson.

Where to Find The Calamity Elaborate Picture in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Symin will ask you to grab a picture, but it won’t be in Hateno Village. Instead, for Teach Me a Lesson I, you need to make your way to the northwest and head to Kakariko Village. There should be an elaborate picture for the children to see, which should assist in the lesson for Tears of the Kingdom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The building you need to visit is owned by the village chief, which you can find on the west side, up a large flight of stairs. When you enter the building, head upstairs, and you will find the elaborate painting to the left of the entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to take out your camera and snap a picture of the image. You only need one, and you want to make sure you don’t have your camera too far zoomed in on the image before snapping it, or it won’t appear and be available for Symin to use in Tears of the Kingdom.

After you’ve taken the picture, return to Symin at the schoolhouse, and speak with him. He’ll take a look at the photograph, and he can now show the children completing the Teach Me a Lesson I quest in Tears of the Kingdom. They will be overjoyed to see the detailed image, and you will also have a second quest to complete for Symin at a later point.

It is important to note that if the children and Symin are not present when you attempt to turn in the image, you cannot complete the quest. The best time to do this is between 09:00 and 02:00 during the day. If you miss this time, we recommend spending an evening at the Hateno Village Inn and resting until morning.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

