Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get & Use Autobuild

Autobuild is one of the final abilities you earn in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is most useful for the later portions of the game after you’ve had some time to build various devices with Ultrahand. However, getting Autobuild in Tears of the Kingdom is not a relative walk in the park like earning the other abilities. Between the dangerous environments, you need to traverse to the boss fight you need to beat to use Autobuild ability freely, and there’s a lot to do to finally use Autobuild in the wild.

How to Get Autobuild in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get the Autobuild ability in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to travel to a place called the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the central region of the Depths. Reaching it is fairly simple. After completing the Camera Work in the Depths quest you get from Robbie, head directly south of the Iayusus Lightroot.

There, you’ll meet a deactivated Zonai construct that, once you turn it on and speak to it, will grant you the Autobuild ability. A pair of “researchers” nearby will witness your first use of Autobuild in Tears of the Kingdom and ask that you do the same to their wrecked carts. Doing so makes them reveal themselves to be members of the Yiga clan who, along with their Master Kohga, have been banished to the Depths.

How to Beat Master Kohga and Get to Use Autobuild

After earning Autobuild in Tears of the Kingdom, Kohga challenges you to a boss fight, summoning battering ram vehicles to run you down. You need to get on the vehicle with the rotund ninja to damage him, and while we had some issues doing so early on, all you really need to do is treat the fight like you’re playing a game of chicken. Face down Kohga’s progressively more menacing carts until they’re about to hit you, then run to the side and hop on to damage the boss as he tries to turn back around.

Kohga’s later carts will start actively charging you at ramming speed, but if you dodge to the side and let the cart hit one of the walls of the arena, you’ll get some free damage in while Kohga’s stunned. It can be a little scary at first (for me it was, at least), as the cart can deal some heavy damage if it connects. But seeing Kohga knocked his backside is too good not to do over and over, and once he’s defeated, he’ll retreat, leaving you with Autobuild all to yourself.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

