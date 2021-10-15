The Saga of Mr. Forgetful quest guide in Genshin Impact – ruin mural locations

The Saga of Mr. Forgetful is a quest that will become available to players on Tsurumi Island on Day 3 of the Through the Mists extended quest. Players will be able to find Roald near the Statue of the Seven on the island, and he will be asking for help.

He basically has two jobs that he wants players to finish. First, they need to get him 10 Fluorescent Fungus that can be found all over the map. After that, they will need to head to the ruin beneath Shirikoro Peak and use their Kamera to take photos of the murals that can be found there.

Players should teleport to the waypoint near the peak, then drop down and head in through the entrance to the chamber with the tree inside. Drop down and proceed through the tunnels beneath them until you come to the first circular door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go left, then head down the ramp toward the wall with the picture of the bird on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use your Peculiar Pinion to make the wall disappear, then follow the tunnel all the way around to the left. Here, you will find the very first mural. From there, head back to the circular door and go inside. Head all the way across the room to a brightly lit alcove behind the crumbling dome where you will find another mural, then make your way to the other side of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In a small room behind the pedestal where you place the Seelies in a previous quest, you will find three murals on the different walls there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, head through the last circular door to find the final mural that you need a picture of.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have all the pictures, teleport back to the Statues of the Seven and speak with Roald to finish up the quest.