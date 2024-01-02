Top 10 Fortnite Collaborations Fans Want to See in 2024

Fortnite fans saw a ton of in-game collaborations with brands and celebrities in 2023, from Eminem’s game-breaking concert to the new LEGO Fortnite game mode. Naturally, we want to know what exciting new Fortnite collaborations we’ll see in 2024.

I don’t know about you, but I love a new game, DLC, or in-game event to look forward to when walking into a new year but things have been pretty quiet so far. While we await actual news, Fortnite fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share the collaborations they hope to see for the new year, from the half-joking to the serious hopes and dreams. While we wait to hear what’s next for Epic Games, let’s take a look at some of the top fan suggestions for collabs we need to see in Fortnite this year.

10. Sailor Moon

Fighting evil by moonlight, bringing magical transformation sequences to Fortnite. While not the most common shoutout, a few vocal fans would love to see the Sailor Scouts make their way to Fortnite. There have been previous Sailor Moon video games, but it’s been a while since their last venture into the gaming world. As someone in the middle of rewatching the full series, I am here for a Sailor Moon collab in an upcoming Fortnite update.

9. Star Wars

Though Star Wars wouldn’t be an entirely new collaboration for Fortnite since we’ve seen a few skins over the years, fans would like to see something with a bit more lasting power. Some just want to see more skins with that stick around longer, while others want to see a whole new game mode dedicated to lightsabers and laser guns. We already have LEGO Fortnite and LEGO Star Wars, so I’d say we’re just a short step away from LEGO Star Wars Fortnite.

8. Pokemon

Now that we’ve got LEGO Fortnite, fans want to see other popular and adorable franchises in the mix. In fact, last year a Reddit user managed to convince people Pokemon really was coming to Fortnite with a fan-made trailer. That turned out to be nothing but wishful thinking, and for all that Pokemon loves a good merch collab, I have to admit this one seems like a long shot. Still, we can dream.

7. Genshin Impact

If there’s one thing Fortnite fans seem to want, it’s collaboration with JRPGs such as the wildly popular Genshin Impact. Gamers sounded off asking to see a crossover collab between these two games for 2024, and if you’re wondering what this would look like, you don’t have to search far to see some stunning fan-made concepts.

6. The Simpsons

With Peter Griffin from Family Guy showing up in Fortnite last year, fans are eager to see another huge comedy name enter the game: Homer Simpson. Gamers really want to suit up and watch these two players battle it out, apparently.

5. Persona 5

Persona is another popular RPG franchise that fans want to see as part of Fortnite in 2024. Specifically, players are eager to be able to don skins based on their favorite characters from Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal as they battle it out in Fortnite.

4. The Last of Us

Given the popularity of The Last of Us and the TV show based on it, it’s little surprise that fans both want and half expect to see these iconic characters in Fortnite this year. Fans have created a number of images showing the game’s main characters in the world of Fortnite, and frankly, it just fits.

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s has always had quite the cult following, and it recently came back into popular attention through the 2023 film adaptation starring Josh Hutcherson. With this resurgence in hype making it more timely than ever, Fortnite players would love to see some FNAF goodness in Fortnite this year.

2. One Piece

Speaking of franchises with recent live-action adaptations, One Piece shows no signs of slowing down in popularity as the new adaptation brings in new fans. Fortnite players are in agreement on wanting to see these characters in the game, and they want to see them now.

1. Final Fantasy VII

By far the most popular request this year for Fortnite collaboration is bringing Final Fantasy VII favorites like Cloud Strife and Sephiroth to Fortnite. With the upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth this February, it would certainly be a timely collaboration, which just might make it a strong contender.